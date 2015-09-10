The Apple Store is down!

Apple’s online store is down just hours before the company is expected to unveil its new flagship iPhone.

Here’s what you’ll see if you click the “Store” link on Apple’s website:

This isn’t surprising — Apple’s online store sometimes goes offline before major product launches because it usually takes time to update its store with the new products. Apple is most likely updating its store to include a preorder page for new products, including the much-speculated new iPhone, a revamped Apple TV, and a supersized iPad and new iPad mini.

We’ll be blogging live from Apple’s event at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco in the next few hours. Stay tuned to SAI for updates.

