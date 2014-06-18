Apple Releases A New Low-Cost IMac

Apple’s online store was closed for a bit this morning, and we weren’t sure why. Well, now we know.

It has updated the iMac line. It is offering a low-cost, low-power iMac for $US1,099. It looks like that’s the only update Apple made. The previous entry-level price for an iMac was $US1,299.

Here’s the press release from Apple:

CUPERTINO, California — June 18, 2014 — Apple® today introduced a new 21.5-inch iMac® starting at just $US1,099, making the world’s leading all-in-one desktop even more affordable. Featuring a stunning ultra-thin design, brilliant display, Core i5 processors and the world’s most advanced operating system, the new iMac is the perfect entry-level Mac® desktop. The new 21.5-inch iMac features a 1.4 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor with Turbo Boost Speeds up to 2.7 GHz, Intel HD 5000 graphics, 8GB of memory and a 500GB hard drive. All iMac models include next generation 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and two Thunderbolt ports and four USB 3.0 ports for excellent expandability and support for high-performance peripherals.

