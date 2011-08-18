The Apple Store Is Back And There's Nothing New

UPDATE: What a letdown.

The Apple Store just came back, and there are no noticeable changes.

(Let us know in the comments if we’re wrong.)

Some were speculating a full 1080p HD Apple TV or an iPad 2 with a faster processor.

EARLIER: The Apple store went down this morning, and we have no idea why.

We’re not expecting any sort of product announcement until September (hello, iPhone 5!), so your guess is as good as ours.

It’s very possible Apple is just having some technical difficulties.

Feel free to speculate below. We’ll let you know what has changed when the store is up again.

