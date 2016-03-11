This one small, inexpensive addition makes the MacBook much better

Apple’s MacBook may be the perfect laptop. At very least, it’s as close as you can get. Its charger, however, leaves some things to be desired.

That upper right corner folds out into a plug that’s…less than ideal for wall outlets. Sure, you could attach another wire that turns the charger into a (much longer) three-prong plug.

Or, even better, you could spend $20 on this amazing solution:

That’s a $20 add-on for your MacBook charger, called “Blockhead.” It re-orients your charger so that it hangs flat against the wall rather than sticking out (and potentially falling out).

Like so:



Pretty snazzy, right? We thought so too. It’s from the folks at a company called Ten 1 Design, and it’s just $20 through their website.

Even better, it works with all Apple chargers. Say goodbye to that obnoxious iPad charger taking up precious space behind your couch.

Interested in snagging one for yourself? Check out Ten 1 Design’s website right here and pick one up for $19.95 or two for $34.95.

H/T Product Hunt

