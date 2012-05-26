THE APPLE INVESTOR: What If Apple's Launching A Mac TV?

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Off As Market Slides

The market is diving on concerns over Spanish banks’ viability despite consumer confidence reaching a 4-year high. Shares of AAPL are off as well. Upcoming events include Tim Cook’s keynote next Tuesday at the D10 Conference and Apple’s developer conference (WWDC) slated to start June 11 (where the company is expected to make a slew of announcements). Investors remain focused on iPhone penetration globally and the anticipated launch of the next generation iPhone in the fall; iPad adoption; market share growth of the Mac business as well as the upcoming refresh; the introduction of the anticipated Apple TV set; and platforms such as Siri, iAd and iBooks. Shares of Apple trade at 8.9x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).

What If Apple’s Launching A Mac TV? (Seeking Alpha)

The consensus expectation of an iTV might not be what Apple has in mind. Apple is better than consensus. Consider the following why it makes perfect sense for Apple to launch a Mac TV rather than an iTV:

Investing in the Mac line-up The Mac App Store The new Mac screens are rumoured to be ultra-high resolution retina displays Seamless transition between iOS and OS X Mac solves pricing inconsistencies associated with rumoured iTV Lessen the odds of an iTV failure Mac TV would be less of a legal burden than dealing with the iTV trademark

Is there any chance that a Mac TV could be announced at the June 11-15 WWDC?

Jonathan Ive Says Product He’s Working On Now Is “Most Important” (The Telegraph)

Sir Jonathan Ive, Apple’s senior vice president of industrial design, was asked If he was to be remembered for just one of his Apple designs, which one would he pick? “It’s a really tough one. A lot does seem to come back to the fact that what we’re working on now feels like the most important and the best work we’ve done, and so it would be what we’re working on right now, which of course I can’t tell you about.” Apple is famous for its secrecy about future products.

A Look At How Tim Cook Is Changing Apple (Fortune)

Adam Lashinsky at Fortune offers a great piece on Tim Cook and how Apple is changing under the new regime. “Tim Cook’s stewardship of Apple is beginning to come into focus. A 14-year veteran of the company, Cook is maintaining, by words and actions, most of Apple’s unique corporate culture. But shifts of behaviour and tone are absolutely apparent; some of them affect the core of Apple’s critical product-development process. In general, Apple has become slightly more open and considerably more corporate. In some cases Cook is taking action that Apple sorely needed and employees badly wanted.” Check out the entire article, it’s worth a read.

POLL: Will The First Totally New Product Under Tim Cook Be As Innovative As The Last Few Under Steve Jobs? (Scoople)

Here Are 9 rumours About The Next iPhone That Are Most Likely True (OS X Daily)

iPhone rumour season is in full bloom. Here’s a guess as to which are likely to be true:

4-inch Display Redesigned Case 4G LTE 10 Megapixel Camera A5X CPU & Quad Core Graphics 1GB RAM iOS 6 It will be called “The new iPhone” September or October Release Date

Those are looking like the most likely features and specs of the next iPhone, but there are also a few other vague possibilities. Here are some others you’ve been missing.

What Google’s Acquisition Of Motorola Means For Apple (iMore)

What does this all mean for Apple? Google, as evidenced by its purchase of ID studio Mike & Maaike, is moving aggressively into the realm of hardware. There it will compete even more directly with the iPhone and iPad. But Google also can’t afford to estrange top-tier partners like Samsung and push them right into the arms of Windows Phone, further fragmenting Apple’s competition into nice bite-sized chunks. There’s something to be said for offering a complete end-to-end solution, that’s Apple’s strategy, after all. Then again, it was also RIM’s.

Android And iOS Own 80% Of The Smartphone Market (Macworld)

According to IDC, of the 152.3 million smartphones shipped in the first calendar quarter, 59% ran Android and 23% ran Apple iOS. That’s nearly a 30% jump from the pair’s 54% share of shipments during the same period in 2011. Apple iPhone shipments climbed 88.7% year-over-year during the quarter, to 35.1 million from 18.6 million in 2011. The remainder of the market was left to Symbian (6.8%), RIM Blackberry (6.4%), Linux (2.3%) and Windows 7/Mobile (2.2%).

Apple Paying Dividends To Employees In The Form Of RSUs (The Next Web)

In a Form 8-K filing, Apple announced that it would be paying out dividends to employees with restricted stock units. Restricted stock units are shares awarded to employees that are not allowed to be sold before a certain time has been reached. The payout will be to the tune of $2.65 per share to employees with RSUs, making for a hefty raise, especially for executives with large chunks of shares. Apple CEO Tim Cook has declined to participate, giving up approximately $75M in equivalent value.

Microsoft To Bring Outlook To iOS (Apple Insider)

rumour has it, at the end of October, Microsoft plans to release two new native iOS applications on the App Store featuring the Metro user interface: Outlook Web App and an updated mobile version of the Lync communications platform. Both will be native iOS applications that render Web content with the same tiled Metro user interface style that can be found on Windows Phone. This also echos rumours that the entire Office Suite is coming to iOS.

