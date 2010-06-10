THE APPLE INVESTOR: The Stock Succumbing To The iPhone Curse; International Gets More Play

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL dropped an average of 6% the month after a new iPhone launch

The iPhone Curse In Effect

As Bernanke reiterates his belief that the economy won’t fall back into the toilet, the market is trying to rally. Shares of AAPL, however are off more than $2 following the “iPhone curse.” The stock has declined an average of 6% the month following the last three iPhone launches. Potential catalysts include the availability of the new iPhone 4 on June 24; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); and iPad sales updates. AAPL trades at 21x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 11x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Apple Has Its Work Cut Out To Make FaceTime The Open Video Calling Standard (ComputerWorld)

Steve Jobs has a tough job ahead trying to convince other tech giants (Google, Microsoft) that FaceTime should be the open standard for video calling and chat. While some believe mainstream adoption (capitulation) won’t catch on until there is a front facing camera for the iPad, Dan Frommer at Business Insider believes that FaceTime will work where others have failed for several reasons: 1) it’s on a device with significant saturation; 2) it looks and sounds good; and 3) ease of use.

iPad Making Its Way Into The Enterprise In Asia (Reuters)

Not surprising that the iPad is entering the corporate market. It could easily replace the clipboard or other mobile devices in many markets. In Asia, wedding planners, luxury hotels and airlines are arming their staffs with the tablet computer. While the iPad has clearly claimed its stake on being an additional entertainment device for consumers, access to unique content and programs on Apple’s universe of more than 150,000 applications has the potential to drive tablet adoption in the enterprise as well.

Apple Gaining Significant Ground Abroad (The Wall Street Journal)

The iPhone 4 will be available in 88 countries come September. That’s the fastest “global” launch yet as international markets are increasingly becoming a more significant portion of Apple’s revenue. The company realised 58% of its revenue from outside the Americas region in the March quarter (excluding sales at Apple stores). More than half of the retail stores set to open this fiscal year will be abroad to capture that growing audience.

iPhone And iPad Changing The Gaming Game (CNet)

Game developers are winning with the iPad and will continue to crush it with the new iPhone 4 (better screen, better camera, better tools for developing). CNet talked with Neil Young, former head of Electronic Arts’ in LA, who believes that the iPhone 4 is a “foundational change” and a new platform. Amongst other changes, the gyroscope will open up augmented reality gaming (an interactive narrative that uses the real world as a platform). Another reason Microsoft should be shaking in its boots.

Five Products That Will Make Apple The Media Giant Microsoft Longed To Be (The Street)

With $40 billion in the bank, Apple has the security to take risks. If the company truly wants to become the media giant in the living room that Microsoft talked about a decade ago (but it never did), here are 5 products the company should make, according to Robert Holmes at The Street: 1) HD Television; 2) all-in-one set top box (Apple TV); 3) video game console (iPad); 4) digital camera (iPhone 4); and 5) in-dash automobile system. Give Steve Jobs time. Some of these products are in their first incarnations (or included in other products).

