THE APPLE INVESTOR: Stock Going Through The Roof

AAPL Hits New Highs

Stocks jumped this morning as China eased its currency policy. Up with the market is AAPL, reaching a new high of $278. The stock’s recent surge has been driven by the extraordinary demand for the iPhone 4 which will likely continue as orders pour in. Future catalysts for the stock include the physical availability of the iPhone 4 later this week; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPad sales updates; and June quarter earnings likely the third week in July. AAPL trades at 23x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Apple Will Falter If It Annoys Its Developers (Fortune)

As the stock hits new highs, the bears come out in full force. Some guy is trying to get some publicity by saying the stock will soon collapse to $45 per share. CNBC Power Lunch sat down with CNET’s Tom Krazit to talk the potential demise of Apple. What the company has succeeded in doing is making the transition from desktop to mobile. In no way does that mean that Apple is peaking in terms of products. Where the company could suffer is by losing more ground with its developer community with additional rules and regulations and failing to make good products. Apple is also dealing with making the transition to the web (cloud-based computing). This is an important long-term issue for the company: By maintaining tight control over which apps and technologies can be used, Apple risks becoming a niche-player now that there’s a more open alternative (Google Android).

iPhone iOS 4: Reasons To Upgrade And Battlefield With Android (PC World)

PC World issued a comprehensive guide for the new iPhone iOS 4 and reasons to upgrade, even if you have earlier hardware. Top reasons being smart folders, spell check and multi-tasking. Just as Apple launched iPhone 4 pre-orders last week, Google, Verizon and Adobe are set to launch the next wave of Android-based Motorola Droid smartphones on Wednesday. Android and iPhone battle it out on: 1) hardware devices; 2) sales and marketing penetration; 3) carriers; 4) operating system; and 5) applications / developer community.



AT&T Upgrade Eligibility Behind Overwhelming iPhone 4 Demand (BusinessWeek)

We all know what happened last week with pre-orders of the iPhone 4, systems went down and all hell broke loose. But what was behind such a strong upgrade cycle? For one, AT&T‘s new policy of allowing any current iPhone customer eligible for an upgrade in 2010 to buy the new phone at the lowest price; locking them into a 2-year contract before Verizon gets ahold of the CDMA phone anticipated before the holidays. Obviously intrinsic hardware and software improvements (speed, camera, video chat, etc.) are reasons as well.

Another Wrench In The Pre-Order Fiasco; AT&T And Apple cancelling Orders (Gizmodo)

Say it ain’t so! Because of the fanatical race to pre-order the iPhone 4 last week and an overstretched system, some users are receiving emails saying that their order has been canceled and no credit card charges have been made. While it’s understanding given the volume, it’s not clear how wide-spread the issue is nor who will claim responsibility for the failure.

