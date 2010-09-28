THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Gaining Mobile Ad Share At Expense Of Google And Microsoft

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Do I Hear AAPL $300?

With the markets up on merger and acquisition activity in the airline and retail sectors, shares of AAPL are strong in early trading. Upcoming catalysts include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone sales updates and carrier diversification; iPad sales updates and expansion; new content revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); and the uptake of the newly refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 16x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Apple Gaining Mobile Search Market Share At Expense Of Google (Business Week)

According to IDC, Apple may be gaining share in the U.S. mobile advertising market this year at the expense of Google and Microsoft. The research firm believes that Apple will end the year with 21% market share, up from Quattro Wireless’s 9% last year, while Google’s share will drop from 27% to 21% (with AdMob) and Microsoft will drop from 10% to 7%. All three have been upgrading ad software and buying businesses to grab a larger chunk of mobile advertising, which is said to be more than double in the U.S., to almost $500 million in 2010.

Here Comes The New Apple TV (AppleInsider)

The redesign of Apple TV that was revealed at the September annual music / iPod event is said to be in shipment. Customers who pre-ordered the new Apple TV have been receiving notifications that the $99 set top box is now shipping, with an estimated arrival by the end of the month. Shipment notifications began going out to some customers early this morning. The new Apple TV is shipping from Shenzhen, China, to customers in the U.S. with an estimated delivery date of September 30.

Apple Sells Out Of iPhone 4 Inventory In China (The Wall Street Journal)

Pre-orders for the iPhone 4 in China have exceeded 200,000 units since the handsets went on sale on Saturday, according to China Unicom. The company has since stopped taking online orders. So far, about 60,000 buyers have received phones through China Unicom but by comparison, it took about six weeks to sell 100,000 iPhone 3GS handsets in 2009. The increase in sales could possibly be due to the fact that Apple now has retail stores in China.

Zucker Leaving NBC Isn’t Likely To Open Immediate Opportunities For Apple (PadGadget)

NBC CEO Jeff Zucker announced he would be departing (aka pushed out of) the network. He has been an obstacle for Apple in their efforts to pull together a comprehensive TV and movie offering for iTunes users. In 2007, the company pulled all of its content form iTunes when it was unable to negotiate better terms after its initial contract had expired. This year, NBC won’t participate in offering 99 cent TV show downloads. Will his departure represent a new opportunity for Apple? Don’t expect to see any radical shift in company policy going forward with new management, especially since the newly merged company (with Comcast) will likely be a mess.

Daily Trader: Bollinger Bands Separating, AAPL On Its Way Up (The Street)

RealMoney contributor Dan Fitzpatrick explains why he has changed his mind on ‘dead money’ Apple. Up until recently, Apple peaked when the company released the iPhone. On a technical basis, the nimble trader will see the daily moves in the stock and buy at support and sell at resistance. But when you zoom out and look at the weekly charts, you see the stock is in a nice uptrend. If you throw over a few Bollinger Bands (technical trading tool), volatility is cyclical; it will dissipate and the Bands will separate. That’s when the stock perks up and that’s what we are seeing now.

