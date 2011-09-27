THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Closed The Quarter And The Estimate Spread Is Massive

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Photo: AP

AAPL Off Against The Grain

Wall Street is moving higher on optimism over the weekend for measures to help ease Europe’s debt crisis. Shares of AAPL are off (as is the tech tape) after the stock has had a good run over the last few weeks. Catalysts include the launch of the iPhone 5 in the next few weeks; update of the iPad likely in the spring of 2012; continued growth of the Mac business line; mobile adoption in China and other emerging markets; iCloud / iOS 5 rollout and adoption; the continued evolution and next generation of Apple TV (see below); and new platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 10.3x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).A Tale Of Three Estimates: Apple’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter Is Up For Grabs (Fortune)

Apple’s fourth fiscal quarter of 2011 ended Saturday, and depending whose estimates you believe, it was either a ho-hum quarter or a record-smasher:

The company’s guidance: Earnings per share of $5.50 on sales of $25 billion

The consensus of 42 professional analysts: Earnings of $7.10 on sales of $28.99 billion

The consensus of 7 amateur analysts: Earnings of $9.20 on sales of $34.36 billion

No doubt estimates will change the next few weeks as analysts try to gather data points. We’ll know for certain mid-October when the company announces quarterly results.

rumour Of The Day: Tim Cook To Unveil iPhone At Apple Campus On Oct 4 (All Things Digital)

According to sources, CEO Tim Cook will reveal the iPhone 5 at an event held on Apple’s campus on October 4th. Not at one of the larger, outside venues Apple has used in the past. No reason was given for why Apple is keeping it in-house. While the iPhone 5 is a much-anticipated handset, the event itself has a lot more importance for Apple than many previous ones. It will be newly installed CEO Tim Cook’s first big product introduction, and the place where the public will get a first lengthy impression of him that may well set the tone for his new role.

Not Everyone Is Waiting For The iPhone 5 (betanews)

Samsung has sold 10 million units of its Galaxy S II smartphones worldwide, including 5 million in just the last two months. No one is sure if that’s sales-in or sales-out, but impressive numbers regardless. The top Google Android handset OEM, which is locked in patent infringement suits with Apple in court over its Android handsets and tablets, began selling this model in April. The figure beats the time for the original Galaxy S, which took two months longer to hit the same amount. But, that’s hardly a treat to the iPhone.

Amazon Set To Launch Tablet This Week (AppleInsider)

Amazon sent out invitations to members of the press for a media event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28. The retailer is expected, but not confirmed, to debut a new touchscreen tablet that aims to compete with the iPad. The device will reportedly cost $250 and sport a 7-inch colour touchscreen while running a customised build of the Google Android mobile operating system.

Long Lines In For China Grand Openings This Weekend (Various)

Not surprising:

Hong Kong (USA Today): Apple opened its long-awaited first store in Hong Kong on Saturday, with thousands of fans of the computer and gadget maker pouring in on the first day. Some Apple enthusiasts had camped out for nearly two days to secure a place at the head of the line and be among the first to walk through the doors of the new store.

Shanghai (TUAW): Apple’s store in Shanghai opened on Friday. The store’s 300 employees were greeted by a crowd of over 500 people on hand for the grand opening. Located on the busy Nanjing road, the store is China’s fifth Apple store and its largest. It occupies five stories of retail space and has an expected foot traffic of 40,000 customers each day.

Now if they can just squash the underground network of fakes.

iOS Dominates Mobile Search Says Google (Gizmodo)

While Google continues to crow about Android market share, it’s got to be pretty embarrassing for them to testify under oath that iOS owns their mobile search traffic. Former FTC official, and new Google employee, Susan Creighton, testified under oath that two-thirds of mobile search comes from Apple iOS devices. That’s pretty interesting considering the share of Android devices in the market.

Daily Trader: Is Apple A Safe Haven In The Growing Storm? (Seeking Alpha)

Nothing is a sure thing and Apple is a business that has risks. But in these volatile markets, Apple still has growth and is inexpensive. While some investors might seek shelter in high dividend paying stocks (and this strategy makes perfect sense), Apple is great because if it goes down in sympathy with a market sell off, investors can always buy more. Ultimately, it has too much growth to stay at these levels for long.

