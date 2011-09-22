THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple To Release Two New iPhones In October, Says Analyst

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Continues To Soar

Stocks are waffling between gains and losses in early trading as investors await to see if the Federal Reserve will launch a new effort to boost the economy. Shares of AAPL continue their tear (see below), up significantly as others struggle. Catalysts include the launch of the iPhone 5 in the next few weeks (see below); update of the iPad likely in the spring of 2012; continued growth of the Mac business line; mobile adoption in China and other emerging markets; iCloud / iOS 5 rollout and adoption; the continued evolution and next generation of Apple TV (see below); and new platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 10.6x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Apple To Release An iPhone 4 Plus Along Side The iPhone 5 (Barron’s)

Apple will release two new iPhone models this fall: an entry-level “iPhone 4 Plus” and the iPhone 5 with CDMA and GSM, according to J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz. The iPhone 5 will be will also be thinner and lighter than the current model. He believes “that investors should start to prepare for more positive surprises related to the quarterly run rate of the iPhones in the near- to mid-term.” And the stock is reacting accordingly.

Apple Stock Laughs At Global Economic Fears (9To5Mac)

In the face of the shrinking economy and broader market decline (globally), Apple stock has surged to over $413 / share with a market valuation of $383 billion yesterday. The rise comes ahead of the iPhone 5 launch as well as speculation that Apple may soon bid farewell to the NASDAQ stock exchange in order to head for blue chip territory. The company is now worth more than Exxon Mobil and is almost worth as much as Google and Microsoft combined. Since Steve Jobs’ departure, the stock has been on fire.

Another Day, Another iPhone 5 Release Date rumour (All Things Digital)

Apple is going to have one of its big product events to introduce the iPhone 5 on October 4. New CEO Tim Cook will be in charge of the event, just like former CEO Steve Jobs used to run events. The iPhone 5 launch and announcement will be an interesting test for Cook since he’s never done a big product roll out before. He will be aided by other Apple executives who will also make presentations on stage.

No iPhone 5 For T-Mobile This Year (Tmo News)

They are not likely to be acquired by AT&T if the government has anything to do with it and no iPhone 5. Ouch. A leaked internal document from T-Mobile says that the carrier will not offer the iPhone 5 on its network this year. rumours have suggested that Apple would open up iPhone availability on all U.S. carriers with the iPhone 5 launch this fall. Apparently that’s not the case. That’s not great news for Apple either; there goes access to 33.6 million subscribers.

iPod Line Will Get Aesthetic Overhaul, Largely Unchanged (MacRumors)

With the world anticipating Apple’s next iPhone/iPod event in the next few weeks, and a new report claims that they will release a white iPod touch with minor improvements alongside new iPhone hardware. This echoes previous details about Apple’s forthcoming iPod touch refresh, suggesting the 2011 model will be largely unchanged with differences observable mostly at the aesthetic level. The biggest difference will be the availability of the device in a new colour: white. So much for the 3G iPod.

China Finally Gets The 3G iPad 2 (The Mac Observer)

Apple will finally start selling the 3G-compatible version of the iPad 2 in China today. The company gained approval to sell the 3G version of the multimedia tablet in the country earlier this month. The 3G-ready version of the iPad 2 will be available through Apple’s Web site, retail stores and through authorised resellers. There hasn’t been official confirmation yet that China Unicom will sell the tablet, too, although it seems reasonable since the cell service provider already partners with Apple to sell the iPhone in China.

Interest In Windows Phone On The Rise As More And More Turn To Smartphones (NPD)

A study by NPD showed major shifts underway in smartphone interest that could play into Microsoft’s hands. While Android was still the primary choice for users, about 44% of those who either had or wanted a smartphone were at least considering a Windows Phone​ device. Apple has remained largely secure with about 20% of those surveyed already planning to get an iPhone again. Regardless of the platform, exactly half of everyone looking at a phone was considering a smartphone.

