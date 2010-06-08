THE APPLE INVESTOR: Ready For iPhone 4? WWDC Is Here!

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Inching Up Cautiously

Investors are entering the new week of trading with caution after the major indices plummeted more than 3% on Friday. Shares of AAPL are up marginally to $257. The stock will likely become more active today on heavy volume given news flow from the Worldwide Developers Conference where many anticipate the new iPhone announcement. Other catalysts include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); new iPhone and iPad sales updates (likely Monday as well). AAPL trades at 22x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

The World Developers Conference Is Here (World of Apple)

Alex Brooks at World of Apple has broken down the rumour mill in terms of what announcements to expect at today’s developer conference in San Francisco. Dan Frommer at Business Insider has also compiled a slideshow of announcements to anticipate while Jay Yarow has put together his wish list. For live coverage, join Business Insider here for LIVE coverage beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

It’s A Dangerous Position To Be At The Top (CNet)

When a company is at its peak, the seeds of near-fatal mistakes are sown. Outside expectations become unrealistic. Management loses focus (Microsoft). New technology finds a cheaper and better way. The government starts asking if you’ve grown too powerful. When Steve Jobs takes the stage today, many will be worried about whether Apple can yet again, meet or exceed expectations already set. Then again, people have been saying this since the iPod. And we all know what has happened since then.

Apple TV And The iPad Could Bring You TV Everywhere (Lonelysandwich)

Adam Lisagor believes that Apple TV could quite possibly be the linchpin of the entire operation. The way that iTunes started as a “hobby” that organised music and revealed itself to be a hub upon which more than one industry was redefined. Apple’s $1 billion data centre in North Carolina may be where video originates and the Apple TV can easily translate to the iPad’s screen allowing users to turn on the TV anywhere.

Apple Beating Competition: Kindle Vs. iPad and The World Vs. iPhone (PCWorld)

PCWorld has put out two articles on how Apple’s hottest products are faring versus the competition. Pretty well. In the long run, Apple will likely upgrade the reading capabilities of the iPad and Amazon may decide to make the Kindle a truly multimedia device. Both will continue to be financial successes despite the arsenal of competition. On the mobile front, iPhone is still likely to remain the biggest mover and shaker in the smartphone market for some time to come, despite the continued success of both the Droid and BlackBerry.

Apple UK Retail Sales Climb More Than 30% In Fiscal 2009 (9TO5Mac)

Apple UK saw retail sales climb 31% to $394 million for the fiscal year ending September 2009, up from $300 million in 2008, according to documents filed with Companies House. The MacBook family and iPhone accessory sales alongside sales of the iPod touch helped drive Apple’s UK’s growth. Interestingly, it has been reported that Apple’s UK arm operates at a net loss, which declined from $5.9 million in 2008 to $3.6 million in 2009 (that seems fishy). Apple will open 2 more retail stores in the UK this year, according to the filing.

