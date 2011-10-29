THE APPLE INVESTOR: The iPhone Will Dominate In China

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Getting Whipped With Market

The market is all over the place in early trading as personal income misses at 0.1% but spending right in line at 0.6%. Shares of AAPL are not immune, currently down marginally. Catalysts include upgrade cycle and conversion to the iPhone 4S and response to the free iPhone 3GS; update to the iPad in early 2012; continued growth of the Mac business line; mobile adoption in China and emerging markets; the evolution and reconstruction of Apple TV (see below); and platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 9.0x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).iPhone Wins Over Nokia In Next Handset Preference (AppleInsider)

According to a report from Morgan Stanley, the iPhone has surged ahead of Nokia among Chinese buyers’ preference for their next 3G handset. More than a third express a preference for iPhone, twice that for Nokia’s models. There is “a surge in iPhone growth” in China above and beyond the demand that has already made that country Apple’s second largest market globally. The iPhone is now the first choice for next handset among 34% of respondents. Nokia dropped eight points in the survey to sit at 16%.

Apple Could Launch A TV In 2013 (The New York Times)

Apple has been working on a full-fledged high-definition television set for years, but the company’s recent launch of Siri is one of the final puzzle pieces. The company also needs to wait until the cost of large displays fall. Although 42-inch LCD televisions can cost as little as $500, an Apple television would likely include computer electronics and other technologies that could make the price uncompetitive. But Apple is now close enough that it could announce the product by late 2012, releasing it to consumers by 2013.

Apple And Other Mobile OS’s Cost Nintendo $1 Billion (Cult Of Mac)

It’s not quite game over for Nintendo, but Angry Birds and other iPhone games cost the company nearly $1 billion for the first half of 2011. Nintendo President Satoru Iwata said games on the iPhone and iPod touch, as well as Android devices allow consumers to walk away from traditional game consoles. An ageing Wii is being overshadowed as more and more gamers turn to smartphones. Earlier this year, feeling the pressure from Apple iOS devices, Nintendo slashed prices for its new 3DS from $249 to $168.

Forrester Finally Backs Macs In The Enterprise (Forbes)

Forrester has changed its tone on the use of Macs in the workplace. A new report warns businesses against standing in the way of the Mac revolution taking place in the corporate world today. The turn-around by Forrester comes after the company discovered Mac users to be more productive than others enterprise workers yet 41% of businesses block Mac computers from even the most basic of network services, such as email access. Welcome to 2011, but it still marks a tremendous shift.

Apple Preparing For iTunes Match Public Launch (AppleInsider)

Apple notified developers that it will reset iTunes Match beta accounts in order to improve the “overall quality and reliability” of the service ahead of its upcoming public launch. iTunes Match will cost $24.99 annually (incremental revenue) and provide a scan and match service that will determine which songs on a user’s hard drive are also available on the iTunes Music Store. Those songs will then be added accessible from iCloud. The service will initially be available only in the U.S.

Can The iPad Save The Publishing Industry After All? (Read Write Web)

The iPad hasn’t managed to revolutionise the publishing industry in its first 21 months of existence, but recent evidence suggests that features like Newsstand can help bridge the gap between print and pixels. Since Newsstand launched two weeks ago, magazine publisher Conde Nast reported that they’ve seen a 268% increase in paid digital subscriptions. Not too shabby. I would imagine Amazon’s Kindle Fire isn’t far behind in providing new opportunities for magazine and newspaper publishers as well.

What Is Apple Spending Some Cash On? (Business Insider)

Apple will nearly double its capital expenses next year, according to the company’s 10-K filing. It will spend $900 million opening 40 new retail stores next year (three quarters of which will open internationally) and $7.1 billion on other capital expenses, such as manufacturing equipment and corporate facilities. No clue what that means; the new campus, factories, data centre expansion… it’s anyone’s guess. With over $80 billion in the bank and the stock performing, the company can pretty much do what it wants.

Apple Building Solar Farm To Power Data centre (Charlotte Observer)

Taking a page out of Google’s book, Apple has won approval to reshape the slope of 171 acres of vacant land it owns adjacent to it’s massive North Carolina data centre, according to permits issued in Catawba County. So that’s why they bought all that land. No details were offered about the solar farm project itself, called “Project Dolphin Solar Farm.”

