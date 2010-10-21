THE APPLE INVESTOR: Mac Enterprise Market Share To Increase 57%

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

AAPL Continues To Slide

Shares of AAPL continue to sell-off as the stock got ahead of itself going into earnings. We have updated our model including charts and graphs. Attention today is on the company’s “Back to the Mac” press event starting at 1:00pm ET. Other upcoming catalysts include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion; new content revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); and the uptake of refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Join Us For Apple’s “Back To The Mac” Press Event (Business Insider)

For up to-the-minute coverage, analysis and commentary on today’s press event, which starts at 1:00pm ET, join us at SAI. Will new MacBooks finally include built-in 3G?

Apple To Increase Enterprise Market Share By 57% (prMac)

Enterprise Desktop Alliance conducted a survey of IT administrators, which revealed that Macs will be the fastest growing systems in the enterprise through 2011. End users are seeing the value of the increased productivity of the Mac and IT administrators are finding the tools to integrate them into their current management environment. Macs will climb from 3.3% of all systems in 2009 to 5.2% in 2011 (an increase of 57%). In that same period, more than 25% of all net new systems to be added in the enterprise will be Macs. Dan Frommer at Business Insider also outlines how Apple is invading corporate life.

Ad Revenue Generated By The iPad Grew Over 300% In The Quarter (AppleInsider)

Advertising revenue generated from iPad users increased 316% in the September quarter, as the number of advertisers also grew by 94%, per a report by Millennial Media. iPad impression grew 156%, while ad requests grew 63% month-over-month in September alone. The iPad is the second-largest “connected device” tracked by Millennial Media, trailing only the iPod touch. The iPad surge helped Apple’s iOS mobile operating system see a 10% overall increase in ad impressions. Still, iOS lagged behind rivals Android, which saw impressions grow 37% for the quarter, and RIM’s BlackBerry which increased 18%.

Research Firm Bumps Up iPad Estimates Based On Component Availability (theMacObserver)

iSuppli has bumped its forecast for 2011 iPad sales to 43.7 million units, up from 36.5 million. The research firm based the increase on improved component availability, which plays well with the firm’s ongoing belief that the only constraint on sales remains iPad’s limited availability. Looking ahead to 2012, the company also increased iPad estimates to 63.3 million units from 50.4 million units. For the current calendar year, iSuppli nudged iPad shipping estimates from 12.9 million units to 13.8 million.

Half Of Apple’s Revenue Comes From The iPhone (Business Insider)

Apple’s iPhone business continues to surge. The company’s phone division is now by far its biggest: An $8.8 billion business last quarter, representing more than 43% of Apple’s overall sales, and growing more than 90% year-over-year. Meanwhile, the Mac had its best quarter ever ($4.9 billion), and the iPad represented almost twice as much revenue last quarter ($2.8 billion) as the iPod ($1.5 billion). But perhaps what’s most remarkable is how fast Apple is still growing overall. At $20.3 billion in sales last quarter, Apple still grew 67% year-over-year. For comparison, Google grew revenues 23% year-over-year last quarter, and RIM grew 31% year-over-year in its most recent reported quarter.

How Apple Was Named Marketer Of The Year (GigaOm)

AdAge bestowed a major honour on Apple on Monday, naming it the first marketer of the decade for this millennium. There’s no denying that Apple’s brand is stronger than ever right now. The marketing publication cites many reasons for its victory, among them the launch of iAd, and the continued success of its brick-and-mortar stores. Maybe the most significant piece of marketing savvy shown by Apple during the past year was its management of the “Antennagate” scandal that threatened to tarnish its highly polished quality control reputation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.