THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Exploding Into The Holiday Quarter

AAPL Soars With Market

Stocks are opening to the upside after retail sales data exceeded expectations and Google reported better than expected quarterly results last night. As such, shares of AAPL are soaring as well. Catalysts include fiscal fourth quarter earnings release on Tuesday, October 18 at 5:00 pm ET; upgrade cycle and conversion to the iPhone 4S and response to the free iPhone 3GS; update to the iPad; continued growth of the Mac business line; mobile adoption in China and emerging markets; iCloud / iOS 5 rollout and adoption; the continued evolution of Apple TV; and platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 10.2x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Carriers Sell Out Of iPhone Inventory, Get In Line (Bloomberg)

If you want an iPhone 4S, and you live in the U.S., you’re going to have to get in line today. Online pre-orders are all sold out at U.S. carriers. And Apple’s pre-orders are sold out, too. Carrier websites are shipping iPhone 4Ss in 3-4 weeks now. The Apple site says iPhone 4Ss are shipping in 1-2 weeks.

Apple Could Sell 4 Million iPhone 4S’s This Weekend Alone (Bloomberg)

Apple is poised to sell as many as 4 million units of its new iPhone 4S this weekend according to Yankee Group analyst Carl Howe. The device, available today in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan and U.K., is projected to outperform last year’s introduction of the iPhone 4, which topped 1.7 million units in its introductory weekend. For the iPhone 4S, most estimates range from 2 million to 3 million.

Analyst Sees As High As 27 Million iPhones Shipped In Holiday Quarter (Barron’s)

Susquehanna analyst Jeffrey Fidacaro is modelling iPhone units to rise slightly to 21.5 million for the quarter to be reported next week (fiscal fourth quarter). He also thinks record pre-orders of 1 million units in the first 24 hours of availability for the iPhone 4S points to 27.1 million units in the holiday quarter (higher than Gene Munster’s 25 million units). For the iPad, Fidicaro thinks Apple shipped 11.5 million units last quarter, and will probably reach 13 million during the holidays.

Apple Experiencing Incredible Growth In Light Of Weak PC Market (AppleInsider)

According to Gartner, Apple experienced the strongest growth among the top five vendors in the U.S. PC market (not including the iPad) last quarter with shipments rising 21% on a yearly basis to garner the Mac maker a near 13% share. Depending on which analyst you believe, for the past 22 quarters Apple has seen growth 20-80x than the PC industry. At the same time, the world’s obsession with the iPad took spending dollars away from PCs. HP is still the number one U.S. PC maker with 28.6% of the market, followed by Dell’s 21.9%.

Apple In Talks With Hollywood To Bring Movies To iCloud (Los Angeles Times)

Watch out Netflix! Apple is said to be finalising deals with movie studios that will allow the company to introduce movie streaming to iCloud for Macs and iOS devices. At present, only music, TV shows and apps are available. With the launch of iCloud, Apple allows users to redownload music and TV shows to any iOS device just like Apps. The service would be similar to Hollywood’s recently launched UltraViolet product, though it would remove the requirement that customers purchase physical media before streaming content to their devices.

iCloud Is Bigger Than You Think (Gizmodo)

iCloud means never buying another computer and could also be the end of computing as we have known it. Computers remain folder and hierarchy based. iCloud ends all that. There are no more file systems and folders to manage. iCloud transforms machines into little more than a variety of screens we’ll use to peek at data, in much the same way we use screens to peek in at TV shows. The logical end goal of iCloud is, of course, replacing the operating system itself.

