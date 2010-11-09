THE APPLE INVESTOR: FaceTime And iAd Is Where The Growth Is At

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up In Down Market

The major stock market indicators are falling today after finishing last week at the highest levels in more than two years. Shares of AAPL however are up about $2. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion; new content revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 15x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

FaceTime Will Take Apple To The Next Step (Seeking Alpha)

Apple’s most important innovation is still in its embryonic stages. That would be FaceTime – the video chat technology that could turn out to be Apple’s crowning achievement. FaceTime has redefined video chat in much the same way that the iPod changed music players, the iPhone transformed the smartphone and the iPad blazed a new tablet trail. Since its release in early June, Apple has made FaceTime the chief selling point of the popular iPhone 4. It will be the chief catalyst that drives the company’s stock much higher.

Advertising Is Apple’s Next Major Revenue Driver (Motley Fool)

Apple’s iAd advertising agency, created after its purchase of Quattro Wireless earlier this year, is expanding. iAd’s an important growth avenue for Apple. The company claims that the average iPhone and iPod touch user spends 30 minutes per day using apps. Users are clearly engaged, and there are a lot of them. Apple reports that more than 100 million iOS devices have shipped, and that number continues to build at a rapid pace. With advertisers seeking ways to reach users, Apple has a compelling service to offer.

Europe And China Key To iPhone Growth (Fortune)

When Baird’s William Power initiated coverage of Apple, he backed his predictions with a thorough 82-page report that is chock-a-block with useful charts and graphs. One of which shows how important Europe has become as a market for the iPhone and how quickly Asia, mostly China, is catching up.

Xserve Killed Because It Wasn’t Selling (Cult of Mac)

Steve Jobs provided very few reasons why he was shelving the Xserve: it wasn’t selling well. “Hardly anyone was buying them,” Jobs explained in an email to a French website. In a related mini-mystery, an Apple executive publicly affirmed Apple will still support its server customers, but then mysteriously deleted the message. That said, Apple is loosening its hold on OSX Server – there is some code which could indicate that Apple OSX Server might be made to run as a VM on its vSphere Cloud infrastructure software.

Daily Trader: Buy Skyworks As An Alternate To Apple (Motley Fool)

Some would invest in Skyworks Solutions as a proxy for Apple, because the communications chip designer is riding the coattails of every iPhone and 3G iPad. But Skyworks is actually better than just an alternative to Apple. The stock has jumped by 120% over the past 12 months. The recent quarter saw sales soaring by 37% year-over-year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.