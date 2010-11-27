THE APPLE INVESTOR: AAPL Will Be About 15% Higher In A Year, Traders Say

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up On Black Friday As Market Dives

The market is down today on speculations that China’s slowing its economy. But shoppers flock to retail stores on Black Friday, including to some Apple’s 300 stores. Shares are up over $2 today as a result. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 15x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Where Will Shares Of AAPL Be This Time Next Year? Greater Than Where It Is Now (CNBC)

Apple shares have taken off year-to-date (not to mention over the last decade). Fast Money traders discuss where the stock will be at this time next year:

Guy Adami of Drakon Capital believes shares of Apple could fall to $285.

Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners anticipates Apple to be at $413 a share.

Metropolitan Capital Advisors of Karen Finerman puts Apple at $360

Tim Seymour at EmergingMoney.com guesses the stock will climb to $361.

Patty Edwards of Trutina Financial guesstimates slightly higher at $375.

Overall, general consensus believes the stock will be about 15% higher than where it currently trades.

Apple Ponies Up $300 Million For Old HP Campus (Mercury News)

Apple’s takeover of the old HP campus is complete. According to real estate experts, the company has allegedly ponied up $300 million dollars to acquire the 98-acre lot. The old HP campus is double the size of Apple’s current lot. No one knows what Apple plans on doing with the new space they’ve acquired, but they now own quite a large chunk of land in Cupertino.

MacBook Air Super-Charging Apple’s Laptop Business (ChangeWave Research)

Apple is going to sell a lot of laptops in the next month and a half, according to a new report from ChangeWave Research. The company is seeing an “explosive leap” in interest for Apple laptops; “the highest level of planned buying ever for Apple in a ChangeWave Survey.” The uptick in interest is likely attributable to the new MacBook Air. Interest, not surprisingly, is greater than Dell or HP laptops as well. See Business Insider’s Chart Of The Day.

Apple’s Patent Suit Could Ban Motorola Touchscreens In The U.S. (The Wall Street Journal)

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will review Apple’s patent (touchscreen and multitouch technology) claims against Motorola, an action that could lead to an eventual ban of Motorola‘s smartphones in the U.S. Although at this point, not likely, would be a huge win for Apple. Some of the patents involve technology used in Motorola’s popular Droid lineup of phones, which use Google’s Android operating system. Touch-screens have now become a common feature in mobile devices, raising the stakes in ownership of the technology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.