THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Channel And Supply Checks Investigated In Insider Trading Bust

AAPL Up With Market Ahead Of Day Off

Stocks are up on a drop in jobless claims. Shares of AAPL are up close to 2% as well. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion; new content revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Apple Ratcheting Up iPad Production (Fortune)

Apple has stepped up production of the iPad in China according to rumours. Foxconn has allegedly started mass-producing iPads at a new plant in Chengdu, China. Currently, Foxconn assembles most of Apple’s iPads in its giant Shenzhen facility. Currently, the new plant can only turn out a maximum 10,000 units per day, according to DigiTimes, but its sources say Foxconn has plans to set up about 50 iPad production lines in Chengdu with an annual maximum capacity of 40 million units.

The iPad Will Make Apple TV A Winner (The Motley Fool)

Consider what you can have on the iPad: Music, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, iTunes movies, photos, slideshows, websites. Raise your hand if you think a developer won’t figure out how to get all these services to Apple TV via AirPlay. Exactly. It might not happen soon. To John Gruber’s point, AirPlay is crippled at the moment. While licensing issues will hold up the process for a while, as its recent agreement with The Beatles shows, Apple is in a deal-making mood. Apple TV could be a winner after all, and it’s all because of the iPad.

Insider Trading Case Could Involve Apple (The Wall Street Journal)

Federal prosecutors unravelling the recent insider trading cases are involving routinely published information about public company supply chains – those ubiquitous ‘channel checks’ which analysts routinely send out. The SEC is taking particular interest in how this affects Apple trades according to the WSJ. Investigators are pondering the legality of such checks and do they amount to insider trading? It comes down to information. While back in the day a whispered word in the back room or a short conversation in a bar could constitute insider trading, the remit now seems to extend to cases in which information should be kept quite. Read more at Business Insider here.

Apple Leaving Room For Android In China (Seeking Alpha)

The argument over market share is banal and irrelevant according to David Wolf. And predictions of Apple owning a share of the China mobile market comparable to its position in the U.S. is not likely. Through pricing and positioning, Apple has strategically ceded a massive chunk of the market that it helped create and is indeed seeding demand for Android products across a wider market.

Acer Launching 3 Tablets And Opening App And Music Store (Bloomberg)

Acer, the world’s second- largest computer maker, unveiled a lineup of three tablet devices in a bid to challenge the iPad. Two of the tablets will be Android-based while the third Microsoft Windows. The tablets won’t launch until next year, missing the holiday season. Acer also said it would open an app and music store.

