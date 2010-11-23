THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Hasn't Bought Back A Single Share Since 2003. What Gives?

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up In A Down Market

The market is down after last week’s roller coaster over the state of Ireland, but shares of AAPL are up over $2. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion; new content revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities). Murdoch And Jobs Sitting In A Tree: A Tablet Newspaper On The Way (Apple Insider)

Stop the press! According to rumours, News Corp. may be working directly with Apple to build an all-new newspaper built specifically for the iPad, called The Daily. Actually, not so fast. News Corp’s The Daily might be available for other tablet devices. But, the product could be announced alongside a rumoured newspaper subscription plan Apple is said to be working on. Apple is also rumoured to be creating a new standalone application that will serve as a digital newsstand for magazines and newspapers. Fun times.

The New iPad rumoured To Launch Early Next Year (Bloomberg)

Apple may introduce a thinner iPad in the first half of next year with features such as a camera for video-calling and chips made by Qualcomm, analysts say. Production may start as early as January, with an introduction to the public by February or March, says Mike Abramsky at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto. Brian Blair at Wedge Partner believes the device will feature Qualcomm chips that allow a Web connection on both GSM and CDMA networks with a debut in April.

Apple Hasn’t Repurchased A Single Share Since 2003 (The Motley Fool)

Not only won’t Steve Jobs issue a dividend because he’s holding out for that massive acquisition that won’t happen, but Apple hasn’t bought back a single share since 2003. The lack of buybacks and continuing stock-based compensation have created a situation where Apple’s shares outstanding have increased by 28% since the end of fiscal 2000. This is not a shareholder-friendly way to manage your shares.

Watch Out Sony, Nintendo And Microsoft, The iPad Is For Games Too (The New York Daily News)

Sure, the iPad is a multi-use gadget: business tool, video player, music player, social networking hub. But now, the Apple iPad is a gaming machine says Ebenezer Samuel of The New York Daily News. While developers are still learning how to best utilise the gigantic touchscreen interface, more and more often, there are iPad-specific gems pop up in the iTunes Apps Store. The best part? “Unlike consoles, most of the games come at comparable budget prices, while still offering plenty of fun.”

Apple Is Killing The Internet Says Internet Inventor (Scientific American)

Tim Berners-Lee, who launched the World Wide Web in December 1990 cites totalitarian governments, cable monopolies, the walls and exclusivity of giant social networking sites and iTunes as threats to its survival. Not using open standards, creates closed worlds. “You can’t make a link to any information in the iTunes world—a song or information about a band. You can’t send that link to someone else to see. You are no longer on the Web. The iTunes world is centralized and walled off.” And that’s just how Apple wants it.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah: Steve Job’s Playboy Interview Circa 1985 (Cult of Mac)

Mark Zuckerberg, you have big shoes to fill. This interview catches Steve Jobs at age 29, one year after the Macintosh was launched. He is by far the youngest person on Forbes’s list of richest Americans and one of only seven who made their fortunes on their own. Jobs comes across as a confident and knowledgeable, but not brash and arrogant. Jobs gave Mick Jagger a Macintosh but the rocker reportedly didn’t show much interest in it. Not surprising – you can’t snort it. It’s a wild read.

