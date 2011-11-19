THE APPLE INVESTOR: Despite rumours, Demand For The iPhone 4S "Record-Breaking"

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL All Over The Place With Market

Stocks are wobbling in early trading Friday after Europe’s debt crisis drove market losses this week. The S&P 500 fell through important technical levels. Shares of AAPL are shaky as well. Catalysts include iPhone upgrade cycles; update to the iPad in early 2012; continued market share growth of the Mac business line; penetration in China and emerging markets; the evolution and potential re-conception of Apple TV; and platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing, mapping and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 8.5x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Apple Grows Mac Share For Last Five Years As PC Industry Contracts (AppleInsider)

After having exceeded the growth rate of the PC industry for five-and-a-half years (22 consecutive quarters), Apple’s Mac platform now commands a 5.2% share of the worldwide PC market, according to Charlie Wolf analyst at Needham & Co. Record sales of 4.89 million Macs during the latest quarter helped the company clinch the “magic 5 per cent mark.” It’s not a huge surprise to see the Mac again making progress in its battle for market share. But it does show that there is huge upside should the trend continue.

Apple Actually Accounted For ~40% Of Smartphone Sales In The Third Quarter (AAPL Orchard)

AT&T’s most recent report indicated iPhone accounted for approximately 60% of the company’s smartphone sales. AT&T is the carrier with the highest smartphone penetration rate. So how was it then possible that iPhone has less than 30% overall smartphone share in the U.S. according to Nielsen? During the third quarter, AT&T sold 2.7 million iPhones (56%) while Verizon sold 2 million. Combined, the iPhone accounted for 45% of smartphones sold at AT&T and Verizon. Sprint and T-Mobile can’t account for the discrepancy.

Demand For The iPhone 4S Continues A Month Into Launch (The Wall Street Journal)

More than a month after the iPhone 4S went on sale, the three largest U.S. wireless carriers are still struggling to keep up with customer demand for it. Waits can range from two to three weeks at the main carriers that offer the iPhone 4s: Verizon, AT&T and Sprint. While some rumours have suggested Apple’s manufacturing isn’t keeping pace, the carriers point to strong demand. “We have had just record-breaking sales on it,” Glenn Lurie, AT&T’s president of emerging devices.

Apple Said To Be Controlling Excess iPad Inventory (Digitimes)

In an effort to reduce excess inventory of touch panels for its iPad 2, Apple has reportedly been working to control the number of components and parts manufactured by its supply partners in the fourth quarter, leading a possible reduction of iPad shipments during the period. Apple previously instructed suppliers to prepare around 15-16 million iPads in the third quarter but with sales totaling just over 11 million units in the period, the company has been left with excess inventory of around 5 million iPad 2′s, which it is now reducing. Production for the iPad 3 is rumoured to start in January.

Amazon Is Going To Get Crushed In The Smartphone Market (All Things Digital)

Amazon just rolled out a full-fledged tablet. Next year, says Citigroup’s research department, it could have its own phone. “Based on our supply chain channel checks in Asia led by Kevin Chang, Citi’s Taipei-based hardware research analyst, we believe an Amazon Smartphone will be launched in 4Q12,” according to U.S.-based analyst Mark Mahaney. Unless Amazon makes some serious leaps in software quality, it’s going to be absolutely clobbered in the smartphone space.

Warner Bros Giving Pissed Off Users Redemption Codes For Rival iTunes (AppleInsider)

UltraViolet, an initiative by Hollywood studios to distribute digital movies independently of Apple’s iTunes, has suffered such a backlash from users that Warner Bros. has started placating users with redemption codes for iTunes instead. Ha! Users trying to access digital versions of BluRay or DVD movies via UltraViolet have been overwhelmingly dissatisfied with the system. The system, which doesn’t work natively on Apple’s iOS devices, relies on Warner Bros’ Flixster app to stream and download movies online.

