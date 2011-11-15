THE APPLE INVESTOR: iOS 5-Twitter Integration Is Paying Off

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Off With Markets

Markets are off in early trading as Euro zone fears continue to weigh on stocks. Shares of AAPL are off again (see below) as tech flat-lines. Catalysts include iPhone upgrade cycles; update to the iPad in early 2012; continued market share growth of the Mac business line; penetration in China and emerging markets; the evolution and potential reconstruction of Apple TV; and platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing, mapping and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 8.4x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).

How Is OS X Lion Doing? Depends On Who You Ask (Apple Insider)

Two contradicting reports are out on user upgrade to Apple’s latest operating system:

Net Applications: Daniel Eran Dilger reports that Apple’s latest OS has already taken a 30% share of the active Mac installed base in just over three months and continues and continues to steadily grow, according to Net Applications. That means Mac OS X Lion has already achieved a similar share among Mac users as Microsoft’s Windows 7 has this year among PC owners, two years after its release.

Chitika: Conversely, Mikey Campbell reports that the adoption rate of Mac OS X 10.7 Lion has seen a drastic slowdown after enjoying strong initial sales and is only running on 16% of Macs, giving it the third largest install base behind Snow Leopard and Leopard, according to Chitika.

Chitika doesn’t outline how it collects its data and Net Applications monitors the use of web browsers reported by a wide network of web servers. So, take your pick.

iPhones Are Dominating Twitter’s Photo Feed (Skylines)

According to contributor Martijn Pannevis, with the iPhone 4S and iOS 5 launching combined with the integration of Twitter sitting on iOS 5, the iPhone has gone on to claim 39% of all photos shared on Twitter. That figure is comprised of a combination of Twitter’s iPhone app, Instagram and iOS 5’s built-in Photo and Camera apps. This is great news for Apple. It shows that Apple is certainly selling more iOS products and that the platform has a vibrant user base.

Apple Tweaks SVP Of Worldwide Marketing Title (The Next Web)

In what is probably more a matter of semantics than anything, Matthew Panzarino at The Next Web noticed that Apple quietly tweaked the title of marketing chief Phil Schiller, dropping “Product” from his title. Schiller’s biography page had previously listed “Product Marketing, Developer Relations, and Business Marketing” as being his official title, but the updated page omits mention of any specific programs or products within Worldwide Marketing.

Apple’s Stock Chart Should Make Investors Head For The Hills (Wall St. Cheat Sheet)

Apple’s stock chart is a mess. It has been unable to hold a steady price above $420. The most recent decline is the most telling. In mid-October, shares formed a bearish technical pattern called an island top. Shares formed a gap between $410 and $415 on the way up and on the way down. This has a 77% success rate of indicating a downward trend. The tallest palm tree on the island is Apple’s all-time high of $426.70. The average decline of the island top pattern is 21%, which would send Apple shares down to $337. The SAIcast further discuss why Apple investors should be scared.

Graduates Don’t Want To Work At Banks, They Want To Work In Tech (The Wall Street Journal)

Investment banks are so last decade. Rachel Emma Silverman reports that young professionals want to work for Google, Apple and Facebook. About one in five young workers in the U.S. picked Google as a most desirable place to work, according to a survey by Universum. Apple, Facebook, the U.S. State Department and Disney round out the top five.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.