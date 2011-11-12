THE APPLE INVESTOR: Will iPad Weakness Kill The Holiday Quarter?

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Recovering As Market Surge

Stocks are up on Euro zone hopes. Shares of AAPL started the day off again but recovered in the positive by midday. Catalysts include iPhone upgrade cycles; update to the iPad in early 2012 (see below); continued market share growth of the Mac business line; penetration in China and emerging markets; the evolution and potential reconstruction of Apple TV; and platforms such as mobile advertising (iAd), books / publishing, mapping and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 8.4x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow(including long-term marketable securities).Don’t Worry, Apple’s Not Cutting iPhone 4S Orders (Business Insider)

Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster came to the rescue mid-week in a short note to counter the report Apple is cutting its iPhone 4S orders due to component shortages, or slow sales. He calls the claims “off base.” He remains confident in his holiday quarter numbers based on the following:

Limited iPhone 4S availability at U.S. stores and online Component suppliers suggest orders are on track to meet/slightly exceed estimates

The ax has spoken.

iPhone 4S Launch In Hong Kong Turns Chaotic (M.I.C. Gadget)

The launch of the iPhone 4S in Hong Kong resulted in a chaotic scene with over 3,000 people lining up to buy the phone. Police broke up a disorganized mob of 400 line sitters amidst rising tensions and scattered fighting and forced the crowd into a series of 45 holding pens of 20 sitters each. That doesn’t sound like Apple fans hoping to get the latest phone, but rather people hoping to buy a phone then flip it immediately afterwards making a few bucks on the sale.

Here’s The Report That Is Crushing Apple’s Stock (Business Insider)

A report from Cleveland Research slashes iPad sales estimates in the coming quarter. Here are a few key points from it:

iPad unit estimates were slashed for the coming quarter from 14 million to 12 million due to weakness in the end market, more competition and perhaps preparation for the iPad 3

Asian supply chain inventory “increased significantly” in the third quarter which is notable an atypical

iPhone demand remains very strong everywhere

EPS estimates for the coming quarter have been cut from $9.89 to $9.53

iPad weakness is not good.

Sony Is Working On A New TV Just Like Apple (BGR)

All eyes have been on Apple to reinvent the television set, but Sony CEO Howard Stringer recently confirmed that they are too. “There’s a tremendous amount of R&D going into a different kind of TV set,” Stringer said. “We can’t continue selling TV sets [as we currently do]. Every TV set we all make loses money.” He also said he has “no doubt” that Steve Jobs had intentions of redesigning the industry but said that “it will take a long time to transition to a new form of television.”

Kindle Fire Could Give The iPad (Or Every Other Similar Device) A Run For Its Money (Fortune)

Amazon’s Kindle Fire could chomp into over a quarter of the iPad’s sales, not an easy feat considering considering Apple’s iPad currently has 67% dominance over the tablet market. ChangeWave Research as reported by RBC analyst Mike Abramsky asked 2,600 “early adopter types” about purchase plans for the Kindle Fire. 5% said they had pre-ordered or were very likely to buy the Kindle Fire, exceeding the 4% who said they were very likely to buy the original iPad in 2010. Of those 5%, 26% said they would delay or put on hold the purchase of a new iPad. Call me crazy, but that doesn’t tell me anything.

Guess Who The Most Desirable PC Brand In China Is? (AppleInsider)

That’s right. China is one of Apple’s most desirable markets, due to the growing middle class and the huge population base of over 1.3 billion people. Apple is poised to see substantial growth of its line of Mac computers, as a recent survey from AlphaWise / Morgan Stanley found that the company is considered the most desirable PC brand in China with 21% of respondents considering a Mac as their next PC purchase. Greater China became Apple’s second-largest market last quarter with record sales of $4.5 billion.

Apple Will Survive Because Ive + Cook = Jobs (Business Insider)

One of the biggest questions looming over Apple since Jobs passing is whether or not the company can survive. Biographer Walter Isaacson believes that design guru Jony Ive combined with operations genius Tim Cook equals Steve Jobs. Individually they represent the two strongest aspects of Jobs talents as a businessman. Therefore Apple will thrive even with Steve Jobs gone because its two most important executives can replicate much of what he brought to the table.

Former Apple Retail Exec Trying To Tap Former And Current Talent (The Wall Street Journal)

Ron Johnson is tapping former Apple talent, including former chief financial office of Apple Retail Michael Kramer (now at Kellwood Co.) and Apple’s chief talent officer Daniel Walker to join him at J.C. Penney. Outside of Steve Jobs himself, Ron Johnson has had more impact on Apple’s incredibly successful retail division. He is trying to recruit the ex-Apple executives in hopes of accomplishing a similar goal: to build a profitable retail operation. I doubt Apple is pleased with the fact that concepts associated with in its incredibly successful retail program are now floating to other retail chains.

Daily Trader: AT&T Still On Top With iPhone After Losing Exclusivity (9To5Mac)

Despite losing its exclusivity, AT&T is still the most dominant iPhone carrier in the U.S., enjoying 60% of iPhone 4 subscribers, according to research firm Localytics. In terms of the iPhone 4S, AT&T accounts for an estimated 56% while rivals Verizon and Sprint account for 32% and 12%, respectively. This is despite Verizon entering the market strongly last year grabbing 40% of the users in half the time. The 4S launched on Sprint with truly unlimited data plans, however it appears that Sprint is taking more share away from Verizon than AT&T.

