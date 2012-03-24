THE APPLE INVESTOR: Forget Android, It's Samsung Apple Has To Worry About

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



wikimedia commons

AAPL Mixed With Market

The housing market is leading the broader market on a roller coaster as data showed new single-family home sales fell in February. Shares of AAPL are down marginally. Investors will be looking for the new iPad adoption; iPhone penetration, especially in China and emerging markets; market share growth of the Mac business; the evolution of Apple TV; and platforms such as Siri, iAd, iBooks and Ping. Shares of Apple trade at 11.4x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Apple And Samsung Rule The Smartphone Industry (GigaOM)

“Apple and Samsung now account for over 50% of industry revenues and over 90% of total EBIT,” according to UBS. And there is very little competition in sight. The Android-versus-Apple battle isn’t the most interesting or important story when it comes to the handset business. Samsung is the true force Apple has to reckon with when it comes to mobile devices. Because not only is it capable of keeping up with or slightly surpassing Apple in terms of total phone shipments, as it did in 2011, Samsung has stepped up its non-smartphone game too.

iPhone Outsells Blackberry In Blackberry’s Hometown (Bloomberg)

Last year was the first time ever that Apple outsold Research in Motion (RIM) in its home country of Canada, as Canadians move from BlackBerry to the iPhone. According to IDC, RIM shipped 2.08 million BlackBerrys last year in Canada, while Apple shipped 2.85 million iPhones. The Canadian devotion is waning. In 2008 the BlackBerry outsold the iPhone by a nearly five-to-one margin.

Can Apple Sustain 150% iPad Growth? (Asymco)

Predicting iPad sales is difficult. Contemporary tablet computers are a market that Apple created out of thin air two years ago. But that market has been growing at the rate of more than 150% per year, and based on first weekend sales of the new iPad, Horace Dediu at Asymco now believes that rate may be sustainable. The growth in launch performance between iPad 1 and iPad 3 is a factor of 28. And the iPad third generation has even broader distribution.

Apple Could Replace Intel As World’s Largest Mobile Processor (InfoWorld)

Apple could become the world’s largest mobile processor company by the end of the year, according to In-Stat. Apple was the world’s second largest mobile processor company behind Intel in 2011, benefiting from growing smartphone and tablet shipments and a meltdown in the PC market. If that trend holds and Apple’s iPhone and iPad shipments continue to grow at an unprecedented pace, Apple will likely overtake Intel as the world’s largest mobile processor company by the end of this year.

China Just Passed The U.S. In iOS And Android Activations (Flurry)

According to Flurry, in January 2011 the U.S. accounted for 28% of the world’s total iOS and Android device activations, while China accounted for 8%. In February, Flurry calculated that China surpassed the United States in monthly new iOS and Android device activations for the first time in history. China is now the world’s fastest growing smart device market. For March, Flurry projects that China will account for 24% of all iOS and Android device activations, while the U.S. will account for 21%. That’s what happens when you have a billion people. Click here to see the chart.

The iPhone Is rumoured To Get A Bigger Screen (Reuters)

Now that the iPad rumours are over, let’s move on to the next-gen iPhone. It is rumoured to have a sharper and bigger 4.6-inch “retina” display and is set to be launched around the second quarter, according to a South Korean media. The source says that Apple has already started placing orders for the bigger 4.6-inch display. Take a look at some other designs for the iPhone.

New iPad Accounting For 5% Of All Mobile iPad Traffic (Chitika)

According to mobile ad network Chitika, Apple’s new iPad, which has already sold 3+ million units despite being available for less than a week, is already blowing up in network usage. The latest numbers say that more than 5.52% of the total iPad traffic is from just the new iPad. While that isn’t a huge number overall, considering that’s the dent Apple has made with a new unit in just five days, that’s pretty good.

iPhoto Has One Million Users After Launch (The Loop)

According to sources at Apple, its newest iOS app, iPhoto, hit 1 million users in less than 10 days after its release. It’s important to note that figure is users, not downloads. It’s quite possible that one user downloaded the app multiple times, but Apple isn’t counting those, only the unique users. iPhoto was introduced during Apple’s iPad event earlier this month. The app allows users to manipulate photos and share them with friends and family. Not bad on 3 million new iPads.

Apple Not Likely To Get Tax Holiday (Modmyi)

It’s not often that Apple fails to get its way. Apple has aggressively pushed for Washington to allow a tax holiday on overseas profits, something the Obama Administration has consistently been opposed to. On the dividend conference call, Apple said it will keep $64 billion in cash “offshore,” as in, not in the U.S. Currently, if Apple brings the money back into the United States it would be taxed at the standard corporate rate of 35%. And the White House seems firmly and unwaveringly against allowing the tax holiday or making special exceptions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.