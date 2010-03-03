The Apple Investor: iPad "Delay" Likely Just A Marketing Ploy

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



iPad Delay And “Limited Units” Likely A Bunch Of Baloney

(All Things D)



In a research note out yesterday, Canaccord Adams analyst Peter Misek predicted that the iPad launch will possibly be postponed due to “an unspecified production problem at the iPad’s manufacturer, Hon Hai Precision.” This snag might also limit the total number of units available through April, which would mean long lines at Apple Stores. Even if there is a slight hiccup in the launch, it will not affect long-term sales of the product. We’d like to point out that this comes from the same analyst who predicted that iPhone OS 4.0 and a Verizon iPhone would be unveiled at the iPad press conference. Wired, who has been widely demonstrating its own iPad-ability this last month, said yesterday that that they called Apple and a “spokeswoman told Wired.com on the phone that the ‘iPad will be available in late March.'” If there are “limited units,” moreover, we expect this will have been Apple’s plan all along. Everyone wants what they can’t have.

iPhone Losing U.S. Mobile Consumption Share But Market Still Growing Fast

(Quantcast)

Quantcast released data that showed Google Android’s share of North American mobile web consumption up 8% from January to 15% in February 2010. Share for the Blackberry also grew 13% to 9%. However, iPhone OS share, which has been on the offensive since launch, declined 3% to a modest 64%. Because smartphone technology has enabled easier web access, overall mobile consumption is growing at a rapid rate. As the total market expands, it’s not too worrisome that Apple’s mobile consumption has dropped from 70% to 64% in a year. Additionally, we doubt that these numbers are reflective of smartphone users making the switch from iPhone to Android or RIM but more reflective of organic growth as both platforms have had major releases the past few months.

The Next Kindle Could Only Cost $150, Helping It Compete Against The $499 iPad

(24/7 Wall Street)

Freescale, the company that makes the processor used in Amazon’s Kindle and Sony’s Reader, launched its new processor (the i.MX508), with twice the rendering performance and a lower cost. The new processor could lower the retail price of e-readers by $30. Jay Yarow at Business Insider believes this could translate into a huge advantage for Amazon Kindle versus the iPad. The Kindle is a niche device aimed at people who love books. Cutting its price to $150 makes it a more reasonable purchase and makes it more likely that readers will buy it for that sole purpose. However, let’s not forget the iPad will do more than just read books and reports out have indicated that Apple has room to adjust pricing as well.

All’s Fair: Apple Sues Google-Phone Maker HTC For Stealing iPhone Technology

(Business Insider)

It looks like Google’s Nexus One may have hit too close to home for Steve Jobs, as Apple filed a lawsuit against mobile devices maker HTC. The suit claims infringement of 20 patents related to the iPhone’s user interface, underlying architecture, and hardware. This could be the beginning of a lengthy war against iPhone clones. Palm could be next in Apple’s sights. Apple is already tied up in a patent lawsuit with Nokia, and Kodak is also suing Apple claiming technology theft. The way these things usually play out is with big one-time settlements, which generally don’t affect the stock one way or orther. Let’s hope this doesn’t escalate to a Microsoft-size legal battle where legal issues took a toll on the bottom line throughout the years. To avoid future legal issues on the iPad, It looks like Apple has taken no prisoners on patents (watch Jobs’ Macworld presentation).

Apple Planning HDMI For Macs, So Long Apple TV?

(Apple Insider)

Apple may have plans to introduce HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) connectivity on some of its Macs this year, according to sources close to the company. HDMI is a compact audio/video interface for transmitting uncompressed digital data. Currently, Macs have either a standard DVI port or a Mini DisplayPort however HDMI would support audio as well and enable users to connect their computer to an HDTV via one cable. This would be a nice addition (and one less thing for Apple haters to complain about) considering everyone else is already doing it. HDMI capability on your Mini or Mac would allow you to connect your media straight to the TV. Doesn’t this make the struggling Apple TV obsolete?

Intel And Apple Have Gone From Best Friends To Rivals

(9 To 5 Mac)

Back in 2008 when Apple acquired chip design company PA Semi, Steve Jobs tried to tell Intel that it had nothing to fear. The Intel / Apple relationship has seemingly deteriorated ever since. Intel used to provide Apple exclusively with the newest, cutting edge chips that no other vendor could get their hands on. Today, Apple uses Intel competitor Nvidia chips for enhanced graphics on MacBooks. What’s more, Apple’s uses their own proprietary chip, A4, for the iPhone OS which is a direct competitor with Intel’s newest chip line, Atom. No wonder Intel doesn’t give Apple special status anymore. Why would they when Apple spent $1 billion to create chips that make Intel obsolete.

Executive Shuffle: Apple Gains One And Loses One

(CNet and PC World)

Pablo Calamera, director of Apple’s MobileMe and 10-year veteran of the company, has left to become the CTO of cloud-based music service Thumbplay. Easy come, easy go as Apple has hired former Mozilla security chief and former Microsoft security strategist, Window Snyder, as a senior security product manager at Apple.

