THE APPLE INVESTOR: Corporations Buying Tablets Looking Nearly Exclusively At iPad

AAPL Continues To Soar

Markets are mixed today after the market hit post-crisis highs yesterday. All eyes today are on the former Goldman Sachs executive NYT-op ed. Shares of AAPL continue to rocket, up 2%. Investors will be looking for the new iPad adoption as pre-orders sell out; iPhone penetration, especially in China and emerging markets; market share growth of the Mac business; the evolution of Apple TV; and platforms such as Siri, iAd, iBooks and Ping. Shares of Apple trade at 10.7x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Apple Goes Into Production On Its Television In May / June (Business Insider)

Apple is going into “full-scale production” of a television in May or June, and will start selling it at the end of the year, says Jefferies analyst Peter Misek. He’s just back from Asia and has gathered more evidence. As such, he’s raising his price target to $699, up from $599. Misek is also raising his estimates for iPhone sales for this quarter. He thinks Apple sells 33.2 million, which is up from his previous estimate of 28 million.

Siri Is Making A Dent In The Search Market (Scoople)

According to recent Scoople results, Siri is already taking a bite out of the search market. When asked about the use of Siri for Internet search on their iPhone, 1/3 of Scoople users are using Siri for their search needs instead of Google. And more than half of Scoople users may chose to buy one car model over another based on Siri integration. Now here’s what we wish Siri did.

IT Managers Have Are Eyeing The iPad Nearly Exclusively (ChangeWave Research)

A new ChangeWave Research survey of 1,604 corporate buyers shows that about 1 in 5 companies (22%) planning on purchasing tablets for employees. And of those companies, 84% say that they plan to purchase iPads. That’s an increase of 7-percentage-point leap from the prior 3 months. That increase comes at the expense of a across-the-board decline in buying of tablets from other manufacturers.

Apple Still Dominates Tablet Market, Kindle Fire Second Closest Competitor (IDC)

IDC released its fourth quarter 2011 report on tablet shipments and Apple continues to lead the market with 54.7% of global market share, down from 61.5% sequentially. Apple did increase shipments to 15.4 million units, up from 11.1 million, but experienced an overall decrease in market share due to strong gains from Amazon’s Kindle Fire. The Kindle Fire is now the iPad’s biggest competitor with 16.8% of the tablet market, followed by Samsung with 5.8% of the market.

iOS Crushes Android In Terms Of U.S. Web Traffic (Business Insider)

According to comScore, Apple’s iOS is controlling 60% of mobile traffic on the web in the U.S. Considering Android is supposed to be dominating Apple in mobile, this is a little surprising. comScore spokesperson Andrew Lipsman says there are “two main explanations: 1. iOS includes iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch. iPad in particular provides a big advantage vs. Android; and 2. iOS users tend to be heavier media consumers on average.” Despite the growth of Android in smartphones, Apple is still in control of the dominant platform.

The Next iPhone Will Have LTE And It’s Expected This Year (DigiTimes)

Apple is rumoured to launch a new iPhone later this year that will include an embedded 4G LTE radio. Sources within Taiwan-based smartphone manufacturers reported that Apple’s next-generation iPhone is “very likely” to include integrated 4G LTE connectivity. The new smartphone, supposedly launching in the second half of 2012, is expected to drive the number of LTE-equipped handsets sold in 2012 to between 45 million and 50 million units, up from earlier projections of between 25 million and 30 million handsets.

According To Samsung, Apple Will Release Smaller iPad (The Korea Times)

Apple is planning to buy parts worth a record $11 billion (up from $7.8 billion last year) from Samsung this year, an official from Samsung told the The Korea Times. “The contract is expected to rise to $11 billion by the end of this year as Apple is planning to release a smaller iPad, probably with a 7.85-inch screen, and to sell more of its MacBook Air PCs using Samsung’s faster solid state drive (SSD) storage,'” the official said. The rumour mill just won’t stop about this smaller iPad. This doesn’t mean Apple will release one to the public. It could easily just be a prototype.

Apple’s iCloud Service Could Soon Get HBO Content (The Wall Street Journal)

Apple’s iCloud service be getting movie content from HBO. Time Warner-owned paid television network had previously stopped studios from offering content to subscription and digital marketplaces, including Apple’s ‘watch anywhere’ iCloud service. However, an HBO spokesperson has said the company will be “relaxing terms to let users of iCloud and other services send movies they already own to other devices during those windows.”

McGraw Hill Thinks The Lower Price-Point For The iPad Will revolutionise Education (BGR)

McGraw Hill Education believes that the new iPad will revolutionise education. According to Vineet Madan, vice president of new ventures, the discounted iPad 2 will now allow more schools to deploy iPads to their students for education. “Now that the entry-level iPad 2 has dropped by $100, and it’s now $399 for a 16 gigabyte version, we’ll see much more uptake. The iPad 2 still a phenomenally powerful device [and] our content performs incredibly well on that device. At the same time, we can build better things for new iPad.”

The UAE Cabinet Uses iPads (TUAW)

The UAE Cabinet is now using iPads to “achieve speed and flexibility in decision making” says HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is the Ruler of Dubai and UAE Prime Minister and Vice President. In a picture tweeted by Sheikh Mohammed, it shows cabinet members already putting their iPads to good use. These tablets are part of a larger “Minister e-briefcase” initiative that’ll automate most of the cabinets’ administrative operations.

Tim Cook Sells Stock From 2010 Bonus (AppleInsider)

In March 2010, Cook was awarded 75,000 restricted stock units “in recognition of his outstanding performance in assuming the day-to-day operations” of Apple while Jobs was on medical leave to recover from a liver transplant. An SEC filing reveals that Tim Cook sold the second half of those 37,500 shares on Monday as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that lets major shareholders of companies set up scheduled trades to avoid accusations of insider trading. Monday, coincidentally, was when Apple hit its all-time high.

