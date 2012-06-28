THE APPLE INVESTOR: Is The iPhone Still Number One At Verizon?

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up As Market Rises

Markets are rallying across the board with shares of AAPL up with tech. Investors remain focused on iPhone penetration globally and the anticipated launch of the next generation in the fall; iPad adoption; market share growth of the Mac business lines; the introduction of the anticipated Apple TV set and related products; and evolution of platforms such as Siri, iAd and iBooks. Shares of Apple trade at 9.0x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).So Is The iPhone 4S Or Isn’t The iPhone 4S Verizon’s Top Selling Smartphone? (modmyi)

According to reports this week, the onslaught of competitors in the smartphone space hasn’t phased Apple’s iPhone. Michael Walkley, an analyst with Canaccord Genuity, says the iPhone 4S remains Verizon’s best selling mobile device. However, according to William Blair analyst Anil Doradla, the Motorola Droid Razr Maxx is now Verizon’s top selling device. So which analyst is right? It’s possible that they are both correct. Walkley based his comment on checks conducted in April and May. Doradla’s survey covers June. Doradla also tells investors he’s not “worried [about] Apple conceding its top position in North America any time soon.”

Still No iPhone Killer In Sight (In India Too) (Business Standard)

The iPhone 4S bucked the trend around Apple’s product launches. It did not reward the fanboys with what they were expecting. In place of a brand new iPhone 5, Apple launched a reiteration of the iPhone 4. Even then, the iPhone 4S became the highest selling iPhone in terms of its pre-sale bookings and opening weekend sales. However, at launch, the phone drew flak in India for its high pricing. And homegrown brands such as Micromax and Karbonn took potshots at the iPhone even before the 4S launch. Despite the steep pricing, iPhones still find favour in India because of Apple’s support for older iPhones.

The MacBook Pro Brightens Apple’s Profits (GigaOM)

What does the new MacBook line mean for Apple? How about another $1 billion in profit. Apple made a gross margin of $18.5 billion last quarter with the MacBook lines account for $1.65 billion. Apple’s profit from the MacBook lines declined from 2011 to 2012, and the average selling price (ASP) dropped by $40. It may not sound like much, but at 47% unit margin, that number meant $52 million in forgone profit. That is about to change with its new product refresh, especially with the MacBook Pro with Retina Display. Check out all the maths here.

All Eyes On Google’s I/O Conference Starting Today (USA Today)

Google is expected to counter the upcoming Microsoft Surface tablets with one of its own today as both giants look to take on the iPad. Speculation is also running high that Google might launch a voice assistant for mobile devices, similar to Siri, unveil a music-streaming device for the home, and give a glimpse of Project Glass, its technology to feed digital information to eyeglasses. Google is also expected to discuss its next version of Android. Join Google’s developer conference live at Business Insider for commentary and analysis.

‘Something Big Is Going On With Apple TV In Cupertino’ (Daring Fireball)

Many speculated that Apple would surprise the masses and launch the much hyped and rumoured Apple HDTV set at WWDC earlier this month. That clearly didn’t happen. According to John Gruber, there was never anything Apple TV-related slated for announcement at WWDC. He does mention that something big is going on with Apple TV in Cupertino, but it’s still being cooked. Gruber is pretty well plugged-in at Apple. And he’s fresh from spending a week around some of its execs.

Apple To Launch iTunes Store In 12 More Countries (Apple)

In an official press release, Apple will launch the iTunes Store in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and nine additional countries in Asia today, including: Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Sri Lanka and Vietnam. Not only will music be available, but users will also be able to rent and purchase movies.

Apple Considering Reno For Next Billion Dollar Data centre (All Things Digital)

For Apple, Reno, Nevada, has long been a nice little tax haven. But the company may soon increase its infrastructure interests there by confirming that Reno is in consideration for its next data centre. “We hope to build Apple’s next data centre in Reno to support Apple’s iTunes Store, App Store and incredibly popular iCloud services,” according to Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet. “If approved, this project would expand our presence in Nevada and create hundreds of construction jobs over the next year, plus permanent jobs at the data centre which will add to our existing total of nearly 400 employees in the state.” There’s more PR for bringing jobs to the U.S.

