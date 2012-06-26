THE APPLE INVESTOR: Here's Why Apple Doesn't Have Its Own Streaming Music Service

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Off As Market Sinks

The U.S. market is getting crushed with shares of AAPL down nearly 2%. Investors remain focused on iPhone penetration globally and the anticipated launch of the next generation in the fall; iPad adoption; market share growth of the Mac business lines; the introduction of the anticipated Apple TV set and related products; and evolution of platforms such as Siri, iAd and iBooks. Shares of Apple trade at 9.2x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Why Apple Doesn’t Have Its Own Music Streaming Service (Mashable)

Why has Apple been so reluctant to launch a subscription service a la Pandora or Spotify?

Apple doesn’t believe in it

Carriers still hold some of the cards

Because paying is already successful

It doesn’t drive loyalty

Apple has iTunes Match

Apple’s iOS 6 streaming concept through iTunes Match shows us an Apple that may be opening up towards new business models.

Predicting The Next Mac Refresh (Marco)

Why did Apple just release new MacBook Airs, MacBook Pros, and a Retina MacBook Pro, but no new iMacs or Mac Pros? Apple believes that Retina displays are the only way to go from this point forward, and they’re waiting to update each family until it can be Retina-equipped. Why were the MacBook Airs and Pros just updated without Retina displays?

The majority of computers Apple sells are laptops and they couldn’t afford to sit out with stale hardware The Airs and 13″ Pro are too inexpensive and can’t yet support Retina displays without raising prices Mac-sized Retina screens simply aren’t available yet in high enough volume to be used in anything but a single, high-end model.

It could also be that the Mac line will be the new iTV line.

Google Feeling The Squeeze Of Apple’s New Maps (Business Insider)

Google unveiled a new pricing scheme for its Google Maps API, dramatically cutting costs to developers for using its maps data. Clearly Apple’s Maps app definitely has Google a little concerned. Apple ditched Google’s Maps data in the next version of the iPhone operating system. With the iPhone being option one for app developers, they might be more inclined to use the same maps data that Apple uses on its phone. And a big chunk of Google Maps users are on the iPhone too, according to comScore.

Judge Dismisses Apple Vs. Motorola Lawsuit (All Things Digital)

Richard Posner, the outspoken Chicago judge who has at times described the Apple-versus-Motorola lawsuit over which he presides as “silly” and “ridiculous,” has had the final word on the case: Dismissed, saying neither Apple nor Motorola was able to present compelling proof of damages. “It would be ridiculous to dismiss a suit for failure to prove damages and allow the plaintiff to refile the suit so that he could have a second chance to prove damages,” Posner wrote in his ruling. “This case is therefore dismissed with prejudice; a separate order to that effect is being entered today.” A clear win for Motorola (Google).

HTC, Feeling The Pressure, Halts Phone Sales In Brazil (Apple Insider)

Taiwanese handset maker HTC announced that it would be pulling out of the Brazilian market entirely amid poor performance. HTC saw year-over-year profits drop some 70% in the first quarter of 2012 due to slow North American sales. At one point the company made more than 50% of its revenue from the U.S. but aggressive competition from Apple’s iPhone and Android ate into HTC’s profits. CEO Peter Chou has specifically cited the iPhone 4S as being a major contributor to HTC’s troubles in the smartphone market.

Facebook Poaches Another Apple Employee (Inside Facebook)

Facebook hired former Apple UI design manager Chris Weeldreyer to be product design manager, according to LinkedIn and Weeldryer’s Facebook Timeline. Weeldreyer had worked for Apple for eight years. He appears to have been recruited by Facebook since we have no record of the company having an public job listing for the position. Facebook has been on a tear hiring away employees from Apple.

Vacation Blackout Hints At Mountain Lion Release, But Could Be More (MacRumors)

At its WWDC, Apple officially announced that OS X Mountain Lion would launch sometime in July. According to sources, Apple has imposed a vacation blackout from July 22 through 29, requiring “all hands on deck” in its desktop and portables division to support an unspecified event. Speculation naturally turns to OS X Mountain Lion as the event in question, although some potential customers may be hoping that new iMac and/or Mac mini hardware could arrive at the same time. Apple scheduled just such a simultaneous hardware/software launch last July, introducing new MacBook Air and Mac mini models alongside OS X Lion.

