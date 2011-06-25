THE APPLE INVESTOR: China Now Second To U.S. In App Downloads, Crushing It On Growth

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Down With The Market

Stocks are down in early trading despite economic growth being revised modestly higher in the first quarter. Shares of AAPL are down about over 0.5% along with the tech tape, which is also trading in the negative. Catalysts include second quarter results released in July; the next iPhone launch this fall (see below); smartphone push into China and emerging markets; iCloud rollout and adoption; the continued evolution and next generation of Apple TV; and new platforms such as books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 11x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow(including long-term marketable securities), low versus historical standards.

Research Firm Sees 14 Million iPads Sold This Quarter, Well Above Consensus (BGR)

Sales of Apple’s iPad 2 tablet are set to explode in the third fiscal quarter, according to research firm CLSA. Citing LCD sales data, the firm thinks Apple will unload 14.4 million iPad 2 tablets, well above the consensus of between 10 and 12 million units. Apple has widely missed iPad sales estimates in the past, largely due to supply constraints.

The iPad Crushes Tablet Traffic By Country (comScore)

According to a new comScore report, Apple’s iPad is the number one tablet for surfing the Internet. Worldwide, the iPad makes up 89% of all tablet web traffic, with an astonishing, yet not so surprising, 97% share in the United States. This is despite the recent launch of the Motorola Zoom, Samsung Galaxy, BlackBerry Playbook and HP Touchpad. Just goes to show you, the iPad is still the only tablet that matters. We will see what Amazon can do in a few months and what Microsoft can eventually bring to the table.

Apple TV Coming In 2012 Says Munster (Business Insider)

An Apple television is likely to be released by the end of 2012, says Piper Jaffray analyst Gene Munster. Four reasons he thinks it’s happening:

iCloud makes an Apple TV more plausible Apple has been filing for TV-related patents The App Store would make an Apple TV a big deal Component pre-payments suggest it’s coming

When Apple dives into the television market, Munster estimates it will add $2 billion in revenue for 2012, $4 billion for 2013, and $6 billion for 2014.

iPhone Top Seller To Android By Nearly 3 To 1 At U.S. Carrier Shops (Electronista)

The iPhone is the most popular phone at U.S. carrier shops by a wide margin, according to BTIG research analyst Walter Piecyk. About 20% of stores said Android was in a dead heat with the iPhone, and just 21% cited Android as being the front-runner. But Apple had the top spot at 58% of the two hundred and 50 AT&T and Verizon stores he contacted.

T-Mobile Supports 1 Million Unlocked iPhones (9To5Mac)

As we all know, AT&T and Verizon are currently the only carriers in the U.S. which officially support the iPhone. However, T-Mobile USA has gone on record in stating that its network is now home to more than 1 million unlocked iPhones (the overwhelming bulk being 3G and 3GS models or pre-iPhone 4 micro-sim models). That would be 3% of their subscriber base.

iOS Is The Number One Platform Used To Access Apps In The U.K. (Guardian)

The GSMA released its April Mobile Metrics report, which shows that 65% of devices using connected applications in the U.K. are powered by iOS; about 30% of devices run Android, and a meager 1% use Symbian (Nokia). A broader metric from comScore shows a similar trend with the iPhone grabbing 27.6% and Android snagging 24.7% market share in April.

Apps In Asian Are Taking Off, China Now Second In App Downloads (Distimo via GigaOM)

Mobile developers should consider turning their attention to Asia, which is booming with mobile app downloads, according from Distimo. The overall Apple App Store download volume in Asian countries has “grown significantly” in the past six months, while some Western countries actually saw a decline in download volume over the same period. While China has now moved into second place in overall app downloads, South Korea actually outpaces China and Japan in download volume on a per capita basis.

Tim Cook In China Talking To The World’s Largest Wireless Carrier (M.I.C. Gadget)

Apple’s chief operating officer, Tim Cook along with 7 or 8 other Apple people, were reportedly spotted at the headquarters of China Mobile, the largest wireless carrier in the world. 600 million customers are waiting for their iPhone. But its network isn’t compatible with the iPhone, yet. China Mobile Chairman Wang Jianzhou said last month that the company had “reached consensus” with Apple on using TD-LTE in an iPhone to be offered by China Mobile. They could be talking about anything really.

Best Buy Has Its Head In The Clouds (Digital Trends)

This is not even worth writing about but just to make investors aware, Best Buy is launching its own cloud-based music service. With Amazon, Google, and Apple assuredly to dominate, its quite a bold move to jump in with a “me too” at this point. The service is currently limited and will only allow users to connect to an iTunes library and users of the free version will only be able to listen to 30 seconds of a song. That they own. Next.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.