THE APPLE INVESTOR: App Revenue To Exceed Music In Next Three Years

AAPL Down Against The Market

Stocks are jumping after French President Nicolas Sarkozy hinted at a deal to resolve the Greek debt crisis that has hampered equities and worried investors. Shares of AAPL, however, are down nearly 1%. Catalysts include second quarter results released in July; the next iPhone launch this fall (see below); smartphone push into China and emerging markets; iCloud rollout and adoption; the continued evolution and next generation of Apple TV; and new platforms such as books / publishing and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 10.8x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).iPhone Leads On Millennial Media Mobile Ad Network, But Android Crushes It On A Platform Basis (TUAW)

The iPhone is the top individual phone on Millennial Media’s mobile ad network in May, while the iPad is on the rise with a 29% jump in impressions. On a platform basis, Android was the leading smartphone OS with a 53% impression share, while iOS was a distant second with a 27% impression share. Ad revenue from apps paints a different picture than the impressions data. In ad revenue, iOS and Android are neck and neck. iOS had a slight lead with 45% share, while Android had a 43% share. That will likely change soon.

The Secrets Of Apple’s Retail Success (TUAW)

Apple’s retail stores have grown into a multi-million dollar business due to its strict employee guidelines and thoughtful attention to minute details, like the music used on demo machines. What’s the secret sauce? An emphasis on customer satisfaction:

Approach customers with a personalised warm welcome.

Probe politely to understand all the customer’s needs.

Present a solution for the customer to take home today.

Listen for and resolve any issues or concerns.

End with a fond farewell and an invitation to return.

Probably that’s why the employees are unionizing.

Next iPhone Could Feature New LED Camera Flash (AppleInsider)

Apple’s next-generation iPhone could feature a new LED camera flash module from a different manufacturer. The company is said to have “greatly reduced” orders of Philips LED flash components in the last one to two months. It could be a sign Philips isn’t being used for the next iPhone, or at least not as-is.

Apple Looks To Sweden For Next Store (TUAW)

Apple has set its sights on Stockholm for a new Apple store. Clearly, not withstanding the announced departure this week of Apple’s retail chief, the company’s highly aggressive global retail strategy won’t be impeded in the least by the changing of the guard in Apple’s retail sector. Nokia’s stomping grounds (or close).

App Income To Exceed Music Income In The Next 3 Years (Asymco)

According to an interesting analysis by Asymco, iOS app revenue should zoom past song sales by 2015. iOS developers and record labels together have pulled some $16.6 billion in cumulative revenues on Apple’s iTunes content store since its inception: $2.5 billion to app developers and about $14 billion to music companies.

MacBook Air Might Earn Apple $3 Billion Annually (AppleInsider)

Apple is poised to realise a $3 billion opportunity with its line of MacBook Air computers as “break-out” growth of the portables continues. Mark Moskowitz of J.P. Morgan revised his April estimates of a $2.2 billion a year revenue stream upward to reach the $3 billion figure.

Facebook Wants To Bring Down Apples App Store (Various via iDygest)

Facebook is hoping to bring its app platform to mobile through a massive effort targeting iOS users. Project Spartan would bring the social network’s apps to mobile Safari through an HTML5 wrapper that would replicate some of Facebook itself, such as Credits. However, rather than releasing software through the App Store, Facebook is supposedly pushing for browser-based apps and services (a la Google).

