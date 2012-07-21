THE APPLE INVESTOR: Verizon Sells 2.7M iPhones, Hints At 4Q Launch

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Down With Markets

The market is off in early trading as Europe craters. Shares of AAPL are off with the rest of tech. The company will report earnings for its third fiscal quarter on Tuesday, July 24. Investors remain focused on iPhone penetration globally and the anticipated launch of the next generation in the fall; iPad adoption and the rumoured launch of a smaller version; market share growth of the Mac business lines; the introduction of the anticipated Apple TV set and related products; and evolution of platforms such as Siri, iAd and iBooks. Shares of Apple trade at 9.8x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).

iTunes In The Cloud Expands Internationally (Apple Insider)

While there has been no official announcement, iTunes users in quite a few new countries (including U.K., Canada and Mexico) around the world now have access to select movies they’ve purchased through iCloud. International roll-out of iTunes in the Cloud functionality has continued steadily since the service debuted in the U.S. late last year. Because of licensing agreements necessary to sell content like movies and music, certain material has become available at different times. Apple also expanded its iTunes Match service on Thursday to at least Poland and Hungary.

Apple Planning Second Data centre In NC (9To5Mac)

Apple has already begun building and expanding its Maiden, North Carolina data site and according to new plans sent by Apple to Catawba County, the company plans to add another 21,030-square-foot data centre to it. According to the plans, Apple is planning to build a new $1.9 million data centre that will house 11 rooms, t-boned to the existing 500,000-square-foot data centre that’s already on the site. Along with its data centre in North Carolina, Apple has also begun constructing data centres in Reno, Nevada and Prineville, Oregon.

Verizon Sells 2.7 Million iPhones In The Quarter (Apple Insider)

Half of all mobile subscribers at Verizon Wireless, the largest cellular provider in the U.S., are now smartphone users, thanks in part to sales of 2.7 million iPhones in the second quarter. Smartphone penetration in the quarter was up 13.8-percentage-points from the same period a year ago, when just 36% of Verizon subscribers had a smartphone. Total sales of Apple’s iPhone through Verizon Wireless were 2.7 million units, CFO Fran Shammo revealed. In comparison, Verizon sold 2.9 million Android-based smartphones, and 2.5 million of those were 4G LTE handsets.

Verizon Hints At Fourth Quarter Launch Of iPhone (SlashGear)

Just in time for the holidays. The CFO of Verizon, Fran Shammo, also dropped a hint during the recent earnings conference call that the next iPhone may make an appearance sometime in the fourth quarter. That falls in line with past reports that indicate the next iPhone would make a debut in September or October, mirroring the introduction of the iPhone 4S and sticking to Apple’s one year cycle between new handsets.

Usage Stats Show The New iPad Is More Business Like (GigaOM)

iPad usage has been mostly concentrated on browsing the web, checking email, using apps, playing games and reading. But a subtle change took place with the release of the third-generation iPad this year: buyers of the new iPad are more likely than ever to use it for work. According to a report from CIRP, 21% of owners of the new iPad say they use it in a work situation, which is more than the 13% of all iPad owners who say the same. There’s nothing inherently more “business-like” about the iPad hardware itself: the main upgrades to the new iPad are a 4G connectivity option, a faster processor and a Retina display.

China’s Population Of Internet Users Rises To 538 Million (San Francisco Chronicle)

China’s population of Internet users, already the world’s biggest, has risen to 538 million or an 11% increase, driven by rapid growth in wireless Internet surfing, according to the report by the China Internet Network Information centre. The government-sanctioned group said that raised the share of China’s population that uses the Internet to 39.9%. The number of people who go online from mobile phones and other wireless devices rose to 388 million, up 22% from a year earlier.

