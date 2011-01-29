THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Gearing Up To Dominate In China With Foxconn Retail Distribution

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Flat On Consumer Spending News

The market is up in early trading as the U.S. economy gathered speed in the fourth quarter with the biggest gain in consumer spending in more than four years. Shares of AAPL are trading relatively flat with the rest of tech. Potential catalysts for the stock include news regarding Steve Jobs’ health and return; the rumoured second quarter launch of the next generation iPad; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone sales updates as well as the launch of the iPhone 5 anticipated this summer; new revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the continued evolution and adoption of Apple TV (see below). Shares of Apple trade at 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Apple Gets China Retail Boost From Foxconn (Digitimes)

Foxconn has been granted retail permission from Apple and will begin selling Apple products in April of this year. The company is planning to open as many as 500 Apple licensed retail shops in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. That will sure help increasing the popularity and visibility of Apple’s computers and mobile devices in the area. On the most recent earnings call, Apple announced that revenue in Greater China was $2.6 billion, up 4x from the year-ago quarter.

The iPad Has Some Competition As Samsung Ships 2 Million Units Of The Galaxy Tab (Electronista)

If Apple’s view that Samsung’s Galaxy Tab has no market, then Samsung is doing a more than an adequate job of fostering sales out of thin air. Korean news agency Yonhap News puts lifetime sales at 2 million units worldwide, double the number Samsung reported in early December. The boost was credited to the sheer exposure of the Android tablet, which was on sale through 200 carriers in 94 countries.

Apple And China Mobile Working On LTE iPhone (Cult of Mac)

The Verizon iPhone coming to market next month does not support the carrier’s new LTE wireless network, but a future 4G iPhone will, according to China Mobile. There’s little doubt that the iPhone will eventually access LTE, that’s almost certain. China Mobile is a huge market, and Apple wants to make sure that it keeps up with users demands. The real question is will it be this year, next or the year after?

Sony To Challenge Apple’s Game centre With Portable Platform And Android Store (AppleInsider)

Sony will challenge Apple’s iOS later this year with the next-generation PlayStation Portable, codenamed NGP. A PlayStation Suite game store will also be available on Google’s Android mobile operating system. To start, the PlayStation titles offered will be the older, original PlayStation One (PS One Classics). In a nutshell, PS Suite is an Android initiative that will open up the PlayStation library to a range of Android owners with “PlayStation Certified” devices like phones and tablets.

More Netflix Viewers Accessing Streaming Video Through Apple TV Than iPad (AppleInsider)

Netflix revealed users are watching streaming movie and TV services more on Apple TV than on the iPad. That’s quite a “hobby.” What’s interesting is that the Apple TV was released in September 2010 and has sold less than two million units while the iPad was released in April and has sold almost 15 million units. Read more insight from Jay Yarow at Business Insider.

