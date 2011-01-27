THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple iOS Gadgets Lead With 65% In New Device Activations For 4Q

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Roy Zipstein

AAPL Up As Investors Process Earnings

Stocks were mixed on earnings this morning as investors react to the State of the Union address but are currently recovering. Shares of AAPL are up marginally with the rest of tech. Potential catalysts for the stock include news regarding Steve Jobs’ health and return; the rumoured second quarter launch of the next generation iPad; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone sales updates as well as the launch of the iPhone 5 anticipated this summer; new revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers (see below) and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the continued evolution and adoption of Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).iOS Extends Lead Over Android In Enterprise Adoption (AppleInsider)

Enterprise mobile services vendor Good Technology reported a 64% increase in the iPad’s share of all device activations over the past quarter among its 2,000+ companies deploying mobile devices. The jump extended Apple’s iOS lead over Android, with more than twice as many device activations over all in 2010. iOS devices represent more than 65% of all new device activations in the winter quarter of 2010, up from 56% sequentially. iPad itself has grown from 14% to 22% of all device activations over the same period.

No Going Back To The Blackberry Says Deutsche Bank (9To5Mac)

Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Whitmore declares there’s “no going back” to BlackBerry after an “overwhelmingly positive” iPhone trial for the international bank. The bank had been testing Apple’s iPad internally, running a two month trial of iPhones using Good Technology’s secure e-mail application (which uses Microsoft Exchange through a custom interface). That’s great news for the iPad, not so great news for RIM.

Apple Becomes The Third Largest PC Maker If You Include The iPad (Canalsys)

Including iPad sales, Apple is the world’s third-largest PC maker, according to the latest Canalsys figures. The PC industry saw general growth of 19% with the inclusion of the tablet, clearly boosted by Apple’s strong performance. Including the iPad, Apple’s PC shipments climbed an impressive 241% in the fourth quarter 2010.

Apple Will Soon Let Us Pay For Everything With Our Phones (Bloomberg)

Apple is planning to add near-field communications (NFC) chips to its next generation iPhone and iPad, allowing you to use them to pay for stuff just by waving your device in front of a receptor. We’ve been waiting 10 years to be able to use our phones as a wallet. With NFC the payment would just happen wirelessly and automatically once you approve it. Google has also been dabbling in NFC for its Android phones, but Apple’s decision, if confirmed, is huge news for a few reasons. Read about the reasons from Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry of Business Insider.

The Daily Should Launch In A Few Weeks And Will Cost Readers 99 Cents / Week (MacStories)

rumours about News Corp’s The Daily, an upcoming digital newspaper for the iPad, have been floating around for months now. The publication is expected to introduce a new automatic subscription system through iTunes and be heavily based on images and videos. At the DLD Conference in Germany, the company confirmed weekly subscriptions at $0.99 have been confirmed and the app should finally launch in the “next few weeks.”

Google Now Going After FaceTime With SayNow Acquisition (All Things Digital)

SayNow confirmed that it has been bought by Google in what’s suspected to be a video chat upgrade to Google Voice. The service earned a reputation for integrating both live and recorded calls into mobile apps and video chats. These and other features could be integral for an upgrade to Google Voice that would compete with both traditional VoIP and video chat systems from Apple, like FaceTime.

RIM’s PlayBook Garnering Half The Interest Of The iPad Pre-Launch (AppleInsider)

Mike Abramsky at RBC Capital Markets conducted a survey earlier this month after the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, which indicates that buyers aren’t simply attracted to tablet hardware specifications alone. Of 1,100 consumers, only 6% reporting they are “likely” to buy RIM’s new PlayBook, less than half the number who said the same of Apple’s iPad last February.

