THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Gaining PC Market Share (Without The iPad) But Android Crushing On Mobile Advertising

AAPL Up In Mixed Market

The market is mixed today as Asian markets were trading mostly lower overnight, and European markets were also down. After a dip in early morning trading as December retail sales came in worse than expected and January consumer sentiment was also weak, stocks are climbing up. Shares of AAPL were off early on but are currently up over $1. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include first fiscal quarter earnings to be announced on Tuesday, January 18, 2011 at 5:00 p.m. ET; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers (see below) and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of the new Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 16x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Apple Bucking The PC Market Slump And Gaining Market Share (MacRumors)

Gartner and IDC released preliminary fourth quarter personal computer shipment data and it paints an abysmal outlook for PC makers with the exception of Apple. According to Gartner’s report, Apple grabbed 9.7% market share, up significantly from a 7.4% the prior year. Apple’s U.S. Mac shipments grew 24% year-over-year, probably boosted by the new MacBook Air. And that number doesn’t even include iPads. According to IDC, Apple’s U.S. shipments grew 15.2% year-over-year with 8.7% market share. Read more from Dan Frommer at Business Insider.

Android Is Firmly Crushing Apple’s iOS In The Smartphone Advertising Wars (Fortune)

According to Millennial Media, and breaking the tie from last quarter, Android is now way out in front of iOS and the other smartphone vendors in terms of impressions. As far as apps are concerned, Android carried 55% of impressions for the month with Apple’s iOS in second with almost 40%. Apple ad requests grew 12% from the prior quarter and iPad requests, in particular, increased 280%.

Another Analysts Raises The Apple Price Target And Ups Estimates (Cult of Mac)

UBS Securities analyst Maynard Um raised his price-target on shares of Apple to $415 per share citing “robust demand” for the iPad during the holiday quarter. That was likely the first three-month period where demand did not outstrip supply. He also believes iPhone sales were stronger than expected as the handset became available in more countries.

Apple and News Corp. Push Back Launch Date Of The Daily (All Things Digital)

The two media giants have made a joint decision to push back next week’s planned launch of Rupert Murdoch’s long-awaited iPad news service. The issue isn’t with the app itself, which News Corp. executives and their proxies have been showing off over the last few weeks, but a new subscription feature that Apple is building into iTunes. The delay is supposed to give Apple time to tweak its new subscription service for publications sold through its iTunes platform.

Solar-Powered Batteries Coming Soon To Mobile Devices (Apple Insider)

A recently revealed patent application shows that Apple is continuing to research solar power as a potential secondary power source for its mobile devices through an auxiliary solar cell that interfaces with a device’s battery. While most solar chargers designed for portable devices act as a way to only charge the internal battery, this patent is for a way for said power to operate the device as well.

One-Fourth Of AT&T iPhone Subs Jumping Ship For Verizon According To Survey (ChangeWave)

ChangeWave research firm released the results of a survey of over 4 thousand U.S. wireless customers (conducted just before this week’s announcement that the iPhone 4 will arrive on Verizon’s network). Of those surveyed who are AT&T customers, 16% said they would switch to Verizon. Solely among iPhone owners, 26% said they planned to switch to Verizon to have the iPhone on the rival network. Poor AT&T.

New CDMA iPhone Headed Abroad (Apple Insider)

The new CDMA iPhone will become available with compatible carriers in China, Japan and South Korea, according to Digitimes. Apple suppliers currently expect around 7 million CDMA iPhones to be sold in the first quarter of 2011.

