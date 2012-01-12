THE APPLE INVESTOR: Investors Are Clearly Buying On The rumour, But Will They Sell On The News?

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Off With Markets

The market is off on continued Euro economic fears as a French downgrade rumour circulates, despite another bullish data point for U.S. housing market. Shares of AAPL are off with the rest of tech after reaching historical highs earlier this week. Catalysts for the stock include holiday quarter results to be announced on Tuesday, January 24 at 5:00pm Eastern Time. iPhone upgrade cycles and adoption; update to the iPad in early 2012; continued market share growth of the Mac business line; further penetration in China and emerging markets; the evolution and potential re-conception of Apple TV; and platforms such as Siri, mobile advertising (iAd), books and publishing, gaming, mapping and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 9.5x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).

Investors Are Buying On rumour, But Will They Sell On The News? (Seeking Alpha)

Is Apple’s stock running up into earnings based on positive news hype? Yes. There is no disputing investors are champing at the bit to get in to the stock prior to the announcement. There is virtually no one taking a negative slant regarding Apple today. If someone does, they are ridiculed and called a fool. But that actually underpins the theory of sell on the news. Rational debate regarding Apple’s possibilities is no longer possible. So will people sell on the news? I guess we’ll see in two weeks.

Android’s Mobile Operating System Market Share Sinks As Apple’s Rises (TechCrunch)

According NPD, iOS’s U.S. market share (by sales) jumped from 26% in the third quarter of 2011 to 43% by October and November. Android came out on top, with 47% market share during those two months, down from 60% in the third quarter. Importantly, the iPhone 4S gave Apple a more level playing field from a market share perspective. Smartphone sales continue to grow, accounting for 66% in October and November 2011, up from 50% in the fourth quarter 2010.

The Two-Year Old iPhone 3GS Outsold Samsung’s Latest (Twitter)

According to the same NPD report, Apple’s two-year old iPhone 3GS is outselling the latest and greatest smartphones running Android from Samsung in the U.S. Probably helps that the phone is free with a two-year contract. The Samsung Galaxy S 4G is in fourth place in terms of sales for October and November. The iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4 and iPhone 4S are ahead of it. Not bad for being on the market since 2009.

Nuance Beat Siri To The TV Game (TechCrunch)

Speech recognition company Nuance (which powers part of Apple’s Siri), is launching its new “Dragon TV” platform today, which will allow consumers to interact with their TV using their voice and natural language. Users will be able to speak channel numbers, station names, plus TV show and movie titles, without having to use structured commands. Content searches by actor and genre will also be supported as will Twitter, Skype and Facebook.

iPad 3 Will Focus On Internal Advancement, External Will Look Just Like iPad 2 (9To5Mac)

The iPad 3 will look virtually identical to the iPad 2 and will launch in early March, according to report. It will have the same positioning of buttons and cameras and is so physically similar that the Smart Cover will still work. This pretty much falls in line with yesterday’s report that the iPad 3 will be just one millimetre thicker, the improvements being focused on the inside more than the outside.

Windows Phone Was In Response To The iPhone, Duh (The New York Times)

Microsoft’s head of software design for Windows Phone, Joe Belfiore, admitted that the company completely redesigned its mobile OS platform in response to the iPhone. “Apple created a sea change in the industry in terms of the kinds of things they did that were unique and highly appealing to consumers,” Belfiore said. “We wanted to respond with something that would be competitive, but not the same.” According to the interview, “once the iPhone exploded into the marketplace, Microsoft executives knew that their software, as designed, could never compete.” And they have yet to compete.

Head Of iOS Product Marketing Spotted At CES (paidContent)

Apple famously avoids trade events, even the biggest one in progress now: CES. But that doesn’t stop the company from scouting out the competition. Greg Joswiak, head of iOS product marketing for Apple, was spotted at the conference just outside of Sony’s booth. He was interested in seeing how other companies present their products, from things like booth layout and aesthetics to which products are highlighted within a company’s booth. Sure Greg. Apparently, there are more than 250 covert Apple employees roaming the convention.

Tim Cook Is One Rich Man, Paid Better Than Next 9 CEOs Combined (Various via Scoople)

Apple granted Tim Cook a “promotion and retention award” valued at $376 million when he took over as CEO in August, according to a recent filing. That figure includes stock awards that vest in 5 and 10 years as well as $900K salary, $900K cash bonus and random perks and other compensation. This makes Tim Cook the best paid CEO on the planet, earning more than all of the next nine highest paid CEOs of 2010. Combined.

