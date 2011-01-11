THE APPLE INVESTOR: AAPL Stock Will Go Through The Roof With The Verizon iPhone Coming Tomorrow

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up Strong In Down Market

The market is opening the week down in early trading with the NASDAQ, however shares of Apple are up 1% as investors await the Verizon iPhone anticipated tomorrow and the second generation iPad due out early next month. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include first fiscal quarter earnings to be announced on Tuesday, January 18, 2011 at 5:00 p.m. ET; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of the new Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 16x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Is The Verizon iPhone Coming Tomorrow With Steve Jobs On Stage At A Verizon Event…

(All Things Digital)

Verizon will hold a special event in New York City tomorrow. No details on its focus, but sources close to the company say this will indeed prove to be the long-rumoured Verizon iPhone announcement. There will likely be a special guest: Apple CEO Steve Jobs. While the appearance isn’t 100% assured, sources say that barring any unforeseen circumstances, Jobs will likely join Verizon President and COO Lowell onstage in New York when he announces the addition of the iPhone to its handset lineup.

…Or Is It Coming On February 3, Just In Time For The Super Bowl? (Boy Genius)

Building off a previous report that Apple has prohibited vacation days for some retail employees in a three-week span covering the last week in January and the first two weeks in February, that range has been narrowed to between February 3 – 6, suggesting a product launch on that Thursday. Many are pointing to the Verizon iPhone launch. Last year, the iPhone 4 was also released on a Thursday, becoming available on June 24. That would make sense considering Verizon is one of the NFL’s biggest sponsors and the Super Bowl is on February 6. But this could be the launch of version two of the iPad as well. Read more at Business Insider.

Founder Of Digg Claims Next Version Of The iPad Coming In 3-4 Weeks (kevinrose blogg)

Kevin Rose claimed on good authority that Apple’s second generation iPad will debut in 3-4 weeks and will feature a Retina Display in addition to dual cameras. An iPad 2 announcement within a month would not fit Apple’s typical yearly product cycle as the first iPad went on sale early April 2010. However many sources have noted the shorter product cycle of the tablet verses legacy laptop devices. So, I’m guessing Verizon iPhone tomorrow and iPad 2.0 on February 3, given the commentary over the weekend. Read more at Business Insider.

Verizon Estimated To Sell 13 Million iPhones, According To Analyst (Bloomberg)

Verizon may sell 13 million iPhones this year, largely because of pent-up demand from existing customers according to UBS analyst John Hodulik. He believes the new iPhone will be the dominant device at Verizon as soon as it’s launched and cannibalise other devices sold, including those that run Android. Moving to the country’s largest mobile-phone operator will give Apple the opportunity to sell to the 93.2 million customers at Verizon Wireless. Hodulik is at the high range of Wall Street analysts, with most falling between 9-12 million units.

The Mac App Store Served More Than 1 Million Downloads In First 24 Hours (Apple)

The Mac App Store is off to a strong start, serving up more than a million downloads in the initial 24 hours of availability. The Mac App Store launched last Thursday with ~1,000 free and paid applications available for Mac OS X. The storefront employs the same look and feel as App Store for iOS devices. Dan Frommer at Business Insider believes the whole concept is to sell more Macs.

Tim Cook Paid Well For Stepping In For Jobs (U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission)

Apple COO Tim Cook earned a huge pay increase in 2010, thanks to cash bonuses and stock-based compensation, bringing his total earnings to more than $59 million, while CEO Steve Jobs kept his traditional $1 annual salary according to the company’s 2011 Proxy Statement. Last March, Cook, 50, was given an award to recognise his “outstanding performance” in overseeing the company’s operations in 2009 when Jobs was on a medical leave of absence. Read more at Business Insider.

