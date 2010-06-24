THE APPLE INVESTOR: iPhone 4 Arrives And Wall Street Can Barely Contain Itself

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Down Out Of The Gate

As stocks try and decide which way to go this morning, shares of AAPL are down $2 to $271. The stock has surged recently because of better than anticipated demand for the iPhone 4 and iPad. Future catalysts for the stock include the physical availability of the iPhone 4 tomorrow (some lucky people already have it); monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPad and iPhone 4 sales updates; and June quarter earnings (likely the third week in July). AAPL trades at 23x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

iPad Sales So Good Wall Street Raising Estimates (Piper Jaffray, Susquehanna Financial)



After Apple announced the sale of over 3 million iPads, Gene Munster told investors that the iPad is a long-term investable theme and reason alone to buy AAPL. He believes investors are under appreciating the global opportunity. Given the strong results, he increased his calendar year 2010 and 2011 iPad unit estimates to 7.5 million and 9 million which added $0.17 and $0.09 to EPS, respectively. He reiterates his Overweight rating and is increasing his price-target to $351.

Jeffrey Fidacaro at Susquehanna Financial is raising his Apple estimates (again) to reflect the stronger than anticipated demand for the iPad. Daily shipment rates have surpassed his model nearly 2x. His calendar year 2010 and 2011 iPad unit estimates go to 12.8 million and 18.7 million, respectively (much higher than Munster). Jeffrey reiterates his Positive rating and is increasing his price-target to $355 to reflect this momentum.

iPad On Track To Be Fastest Selling Device Ever (Business Insider)

According to Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley, the iPad is on track to be the fastest selling mobile device in history. In comparing 12-month sales with historically hot devices (PlayStation, Nintendo DS, iPod, etc.), the iPad is on track to sell 40 million units compared to the nearest competitor, netbooks, at 39 million. With the product soon to be available in additional countries as well as production levels ramping to meet higher demand, Katy might be on the right track.



Apple’s App Store Has Contributed 1% Of Apple’s Total Gross Profit Since Launch (Fortune)

Gene Munster is a busy analyst. In a note out today, he quantifies the App Store: 1) Apple announced to developers on June 7 that the App Store has generated $1 billion, implying $1.4 billion in total gross revenue thus far; 2) App pricing data suggests 19% Apps are paid with an average selling price (ASP) of $1.49; 3) gross margin is about 44%; 4) the App Store has contributed $189, (1%) to the company’s total gross profit since launch.

Analysts Drool Over Apple iPhone 4 Upgrade Cycle (Tech Republic)

The iPhone 4 is nearly here and analysts are fighting to figure out just how strong the upgrade cycle will be. Estimates range from including huge numbers from the addition of Verizon later this year to more conservative estimates due to supply constraints. One thing’s unanimous, with the new features and form as well as AT&T pulling forward demand to save face before Verizon, the iPhone 4 will be a massive hit.

Daily Trader: AAPL Attracting Investors But Are There Bearish Outflows Building Up? (LearningMarkets)

In reaching new 52-week highs, investors are clearly enthusiastic about Apple’s prospects. Recent rallies have been accompanied by higher than average volume as well. Studies (based on large averages) have shown that investors who buy stocks after hitting yearly highs during a bull market achieve higher average returns that the broad market indexes. It is difficult to say whether AAPL, as a single stock, will continue to hit new highs (and if we’re even in a bull market). In looking at yesterday’s trading flows, AAPL had an up / down ratio of 100/100 indicating there could be some bearish sentiment building up.

