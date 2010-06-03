THE APPLE INVESTOR: iPad Killing It; June Estimates Likely Conservative

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up With The Market

Shares of AAPL are up nearly $2 pushing $263 as the market gets buoyed by rising April pending home sales figures. Future catalysts for the stock include the launch of the new iPhone (June 7 at the Worldwide Developers Conference where Steve Jobs will be delivering the keynote speech); monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); and iPad sales updates. AAPL trades at 22x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Apple Has Sold 2 Million iPads Putting The Company On Track To Beat June Sales Estimates (Apple)

Apple announced that it sold over 2 million iPads in less than two months. That puts the company on track to beat even optimistic analyst estimates of approximately 2.5 million iPads for the quarter. Given demand is not an issue, the only thing holding back sales are supply constraints. Jay Yarow at Business Insider puts this figure in context. Assuming an average sales price (iPad and accessories) of $650, that’s $1.3 billion in iPad revenue for Apple already, and could reach more than $1.6 billion for the June quarter. Apple’s entire company only generated $1.8 billion in revenue during the June quarter of 2000, 10 years ago.



Wall Street Chimes In On iPad News (Piper Jaffray, Citigroup)

Analysts use the new information to make channel checks and change numbers:

Gene Munster analyst at Piper Jaffray is reiterating his Apple thesis that the iPad is a long-term investable theme and a reason to buy shares. While keeping in mind supply constraints, given the strong early sales trends, he is raising his calendar year 2010 iPad estimate from 4.3m to 6.2m, adding $0.25 to EPS. Gene maintains his Overweight rating but raising his price-target from $323 to $330.

Citigroup analyst Richard Gardner is hearing of significant iPad build plan increases for the product in Taiwan. Calendar year 2010 build plans are currently in the teens, which is meaningfully above current Street estimates. He believes it is likely the company will sell 3 million iPads in the June quarter (nearly double some analyst estimates). Richard also continues to see 3 million units of CDMA iPhone in build plans this calendar year. Because no formal announcement has come from the company, current Street estimates include virtually no CDMA iPhone.

Steve Jobs Is A Master; No Really (Searchblog)

Steve Jobs was interviewed at the All Things D conference last night and John Battelle was both quite impressed and angered. John appreciated how dedicated Jobs feels for his work and changing the norm, but is angered when it comes to data controls as well as advertising. Jobs said that he had no interest in getting into the search or TV business. However he said that with the tablet PC and phone markets and we all know what happened there. To watch the various topics, Fortune has aggregated them in one post.

Three Reasons Why Apple Stock Should Make Investors Worry Longer-Term (Seeking Alpha)

You can love Apple products until the cows come home, it doesn’t mean you have to love the stock. Three reasons for the bear story: 1) the company won’t be able to maintain this momentum if and when Jobs leaves; 2) formidable business forces are all allied against Apple (every tech giant out there); and 3) when you get this big, the government and public policy starts snooping around. Longer-term, yes, we might agree. However in the near-term the stock will make a valiant run at $300 per share.

