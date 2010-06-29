THE APPLE INVESTOR: Investors Slicing AAPL Positions

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Up; G20 Leaders To Cut Deficits

Shares of AAPL are trading up $1 at $268. The market was set to open higher as members of the Group of 20 nations pledged to cut budget deficits. Future catalysts for AAPL include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPad and iPhone 4 sales updates; and June quarter earnings (likely the third week in July). AAPL trades at 23x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Institutional Investors Selling On News, Locking In Gains

(Investor’s Business Daily)

As consumers line up by the thousands to buy iPhones and iPads, institutional investors are dumping the stock by the millions. Investor’s Business Daily’s accumulation / distribution rating for AAPL is minus-15, a bearish sign (below minus-10 means a stock has been under distribution). Analyst attribute the sell-off to locking in profits and selling on the iPhone 4 success. The next big catalyst will be earnings likely the third week in July.

App Store Creating Unmatched Loyalty Says Analyst (Deutsche Bank)

Chris Whitmore at Deutsche Bank conducted channel checks from Thursday through the weekend to gauge initial iPhone 4 demand. He believes initial weekend volumes were 1 million plus. Chris estimates Apple to sell 44 million iPhones in calendar year 2010 (8.5 million in the June quarter) and 55 million in 2011. Like iTunes, the App store has created an unmatched level of loyalty to the Apple platform which translates into sustainable differentiation, stickiness and profitability. Reiterate Buy rating points to $375 price-target.

Apple On Track For Blockbuster Year (Seeking Alpha)

Andy Zaky is calling for a blowout year for Apple. He is anticipating the company to do over $63 billion in revenue in 2010 driven largely by staggering iPhone, Mac, iPad and iPod sales. That’s nearly a 48% rise in revenue from the $43 billion the company pulled in last year. He takes an in-depth look at all product lines and various drivers. To tinker with your own projections, check out the Business Insider Apple model.



“Stay Tuned” For iPhone 4 Reception Issue (CBS News)

Steve Jobs has sent out another email addressing the iPhone 4 antenna / signal loss problem. Instead of advising users to hold it differently, Jobs tries an even more radical tactic: “There is no reception issue. Stay Tuned.” It is possible that Jobs is preempting the rumoured software update to iOS 4 that will resolve the problem. There are also rumours swirling about a massive recall. I guess we’ll do what the man says, “Stay Tuned.”



Daily Trader: Ride The iPhone 4 Wave (CNBC)

With the iPhone selling like the end of the world is near, Jim Cramer highlights peripheral companies which are poised to benefit from the exceeding demand. Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and ARM Holdings (ARMH) have been solid derivative plays so far this year. With the addition of the two cameras on the iPhone 4 (which could possibly make Flip obsolete), OmniVision Technologies (OVTI) is the next to capitalise. Conversely, Research In Motion (RIMM) and various wireless exchange traded funds (ETF) are getting hammered.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.