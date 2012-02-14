THE APPLE INVESTOR: How Much Is Apple Worth?

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Photo: Associated Press

AAPL Soars As Stocks Rise

Markets are on the rise after Greece approves strict financial reform. Shares of AAPL are on a tear, rising past $500 for the first time ever. Investors continue to be focused on iPhone adoption; update to the iPad; market share growth of the Mac business; further penetration in China and emerging markets; the evolution and potential re-conception of Apple TV; and platforms such as Siri, iAd, iBooks and social (Ping). Shares of Apple trade at 9.0x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (including long-term marketable securities).Apple’s iPad Dwarfs Samsung Tablet Sales On Its Home Turf (The Next Web)

Apple has passed the landmark of one million iPad sales in South Korea, where its tablet is a considerable distance ahead of rival Samsung’s efforts on its home turf. The statistic makes Apple the country’s top tablet vendor, with sales of the original iPad and iPad 2 estimated to account for 70-80% of the nation’s market. The divide in sales will frustrate Samsung, which has always taken pride in performing well in homeland. The company is so sensitive that the Korean market reneged on plans to fight the launch of the iPhone 4S.

Let’s Play How Much Is Apple Worth (Fortune)

Apple stock closed Friday at a record high $493.42, pushing its market-cap to nearly $460 billion. What else is Apple worth more than?

The gross domestic product of Sweden ($458 billion)

All the gold in the Federal Reserve, and then some ($350 billion)

All the illegal drugs in the world, and then some ($321 billion)

Six and a half years of global coffee consumption ($70 billion / year)

More than six years of U.S. beef consumption ($74 billion / year)

More than five U.S. Civil Wars ($74-$84 billion each)

More than 2.5 Apollo space programs ($145-$170 billion apiece)

Three times the entire U.S. clothing industry ($150 billion)

Fourteen National Football Leagues ($33 billion for all the teams combined)

The most impressive? It’s worth more than Microsoft and Google combined. And it’s headed to $1,000 / share.

A Dividend Is The Best Use Of Apple’s Cash (AppleInsider)

Shaw Wu with Sterne Agee believes it makes the “most sense” for Apple to pay a dividend to investors with its growing cash hoard. He thinks a yield in the 2% to 3% range would be “very attractive” for shareholders as well as employees. “The other positive outcome from paying a dividend is that it would bring in a new class of investors where funds that only invest in dividend paying stocks could now own AAPL shares.” Wu also cited two of Apple’s peers, Microsoft and Intel both components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and both of which pay a dividend. And this is why Apple doesn’t need to issue a dividend.

Apple Holding Event In March, Likely iPad 3 Launch (All Things Digital)

Apple’s holding an event in March to launch its next iPad. Sources say the company has chosen the first week in March to debut the successor to the iPad 2. No word yet on a street date for the iPad 3 (assuming that’s what it’s called), though retail availability will likely follow roughly the same schedule as that of the iPad 2; available for purchase a week or so after the event. An Apple spokeswoman declined comment on the timing of the event, saying the company does not comment on rumours and speculation.

If The rumoured 1080p iTunes Store Launches, Apple TV Likely On Its Way (MacRumors)

The new iPad is widely believed to carry a ultra-high resolution 2048×1536 display that exceeds the resolution of 1080p content. Apple, however, presently only offers a maximum of 720p HD content on their iTunes Store. 720p also happens to be the maximum resolution that the current generation Apple TV supports. But a Retina Display iPad would represent an opportunity for Apple to launch a 1080p iTunes Store. If Apple does see the iPad 3 as an a opportunity to launch the rumoured 1080p iTunes Store, then it seems likely the Apple TV will follow.

Apple rumoured To Redesign The MacBook Pro (AppleInsider)

Apple’s MacBook Pro will see a “radical redesign” before the end of the year, aiming at bringing some of the characteristics of the MacBook Air to the Pro. We’ll supposedly see an ultra-thin enclosure and the optical drive will vanish. No more spinning hard disks, either. The new MacBook Pro will reportedly sport flash-based storage, meaning extended battery life and speedier read/write speeds. In short, it will be exactly like the MacBook Air, just a little better in every category.

The 7-Inch iPad Once Again rumoured To Launch This Year (ComputerWorld)

Apple is once again rumoured to launch a 7-inch version of the iPad. Technology Business Research analyst Ezra Gottheil says that Apple may be preparing to launch two new products following the imminent release of the iPad 3. One is a case accessory that includes an integrated wireless keyboard, and the second is the iPad mini, which the analyst believes will launch later this year. Former Apple CEO Steve Jobs openly opposed the idea of a 7-inch tablet, noting that the smaller screen size inevitably mars the user experience. This would not be the first time a device would launch that contradicts Apple’s earlier claims.

Windows Tablets Have No Clear Advantage Over iPad For The Enterprise (Cult of Mac)

There are still too many unknowns to predict the impact of Windows 8 on the iPad in business. There isn’t even a known release date for Windows 8. Nor is it certain how quickly Windows 8 will take to ake it into the workplace. If businesses follow the traditional pattern for rolling out a new Windows version, widespread adoption might not happen till 2014. That leaves a lot of time for the iPad to gain a lot more business marketshare.

