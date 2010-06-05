THE APPLE INVESTOR: Gearing Up For Next Week's WWDC And The New iPhone

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL down slightly with market

Shares of AAPL are down with the broader market on a weak jobs report, down $1 to $261. Key future catalysts for the stock include the launch of the new iPhone on Monday (at the Worldwide Developers Conference where Steve Jobs will be delivering the keynote speech); monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); and iPad sales updates (likely Monday as well). AAPL trades at 22x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Wall Street Previewing Next Week’s WWDC And Raising Estimates:



Jeffrey Fidacaro at Susquehanna Financial believes that iPad continues to sell at a better than expected pace, and should be fuelled by geographic expansion and expanding use cases. He is significantly raising his iPad unit estimates for calendar 2010 and 2011 to 7.4 million and 14.1 million, respectively. Jeffrey is increasing his price target from $300 to $325.

Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi previews Apple’s developer conference. He believes that while the next generation iPhone is expected to be announced at Apple’s WWDC, expectations have solidified following a leaked prototype. He expects the new iPhone to be released on or before June 18th. A delay would cause him to revisit his iPhone unit estimates for the current quarter. He reiterates his Outperform rating with a price target of $300.

Katy Huberty at Morgan Stanley believes that key announcements at the June 7th event likely include iPhone hardware pricing and previously unannounced software features. She expects Apple to lower hardware pricing to drive incremental demand and new software features to create a strong upgrade cycle. She is not anticipating a CDMA phone (for Verizon).

No iPhone For Verizon In The “Immediate Future” (BeetTV)

Verizon Wireless spokesman John Johnson said the company has “no plans to carry the iPhone in the immediate future.” In itself, that statement doesn’t say much. Both ‘plans’ and ‘the immediate future’ are vague enough to keep hope alive. But in the context of the interview, this doesn’t look good for AT&T’s many discontents. John, however, immediately pivots off the question to sing Android’s praises. Clearly, as the company carries 5 phones that use Google’s OS.

Apple Races to Catch Up With Microsoft’s Profits (Business Insider)

When Apple’s market cap surged past Microsoft’s last week, Steve Ballmer told reporters, “I will make more profits and certainly there is no technology company in the planet which is as profitable as we are.” For now, he’s right. In the “Chart of the Day” at Business Insider, you can see Apple’s operating income is still trailing Microsoft. But, boy is it growing fast. Microsoft has fresh batch of Windows and Office on the market, so it should be able to fend off Apple for a while. But it’s a very real possibility that Apple’s income could surge past Microsoft’s in the new few years.





