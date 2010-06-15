THE APPLE INVESTOR: FTC To Open Investigation Into Company; Stock Unfazed

The Apple Investor is a daily report from TBI Research. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL up ahead of iPhone pre-orders

Stocks are rising today, building on gains from last week. Shares of AAPL are up over $4 to $258 as iPhone 4 pre-orders go on sale tomorrow in the U.S. Potential future catalysts include the availability of the new iPhone 4 on June 24; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); and iPad sales updates. AAPL trades at 22x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 12x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

FTC Will Open Apple Investigation (Bloomberg)

The FTC is opening an investigation into whether Apple is illegally using its position in the mobile software market to harm competitors. At issue is Apple’s recent tweaking of its App Store rules which prohibits certain developer tools as well as blocking mobile ad networks from accessing applications. One thing is for certain, the company’s infamous secrecy isn’t winning fans on Capitol Hill.

Cramer Loves Apple, Hates Google. Still. (The Street)

As a derivative play, Jim Cramer is recommending deep-in-the-money AAPL calls (the $230s). For investors who have purchased ARM Holdings on rumours that Apple will purchase the semiconductor company, he advises trimming back, as the stock has run up 20% and there’s no way Apple is buying that company. In terms of Google, he believes the company is wrong here to go head-to-head with Apple. “You don’t want to be Google here.” And there you have it.

Google Poses Serious Threat To Apple; Much Like Microsoft In The 90s (Forbes)

While Apple reigned in the 80s, Microsoft and Windows came along and the company saw nearly two decades of a slow decline. Now that Apple has its cool back, Ed Sperling at Forbes believes Google is poised to do the same thing Microsoft did with its Android strategy. Quite the contrast to Cramer’s outlook. This time around however, Apple has more support from the developer community. The question becomes can it retain that momentum and loyalty.

One Minute Trade: AAPL Could See $265 Soon (The Street)

Apple stock price has been slamming back and forth over the last month. The stock is currently printing higher lows and Alan Farley believes investors should start to see some order out of the chaos. AAPL broke out of the inverse head and shoulders pattern, jumping over $250 and opening an opportunity to the long side. From here, the stock is likely to move to around $265. It’s on its way today.

