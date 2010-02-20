The Apple Investor - February 19, 2010 - Apple Not Bundling E-Book Store With iPad To Avoid Antitrust Mess?

Apple Doubles iPhone 3G Download Limit For iPad, But It’s Still Nowhere Near The Kindle’s Unlimited Capability

The 10 megabyte 3G download cap has annoyingly prevented iPhone users from downloading large files and applications while away from a Wi-Fi connection. While there is no official word from Apple regarding the increase, it hints at the potential size for future downloadable iPad media. It’s important to point out that Amazon Kindle users have unlimited access to content over its built-in 3G connection. iPad users who splurge for 3G access will certainly demand a similar experience. At 20 megabytes, media downloads might have to come section by section which sounds like a major headache.

Apple Not Bundling E-Book Store With The iPad To Avoid Microsoft-Like Antitrust Mess

The most publicized theory of why Apple won’t bundle the e-book store with the iPad is that it makes it easier and faster for Apple to offer updates to the app. However, Dan Frommer of Silicon Alley Insider thinks Apple is worried about anti-trust scrutiny. Could the company potentially be accused of a similar abuse of power that Microsoft was accused of in the 1990s when it got in trouble for bundling Explorer as the default Web browser for Windows? By not bundling, Apple can safely state that iPad customers have equal access to rival e-reader apps and e-book stores, such as Amazon or Barnes and Noble. The eBook market will always be small potatoes for Apple, so this seems wise.

The War Between Apple And Google Keeps Growing; Cloud Music Services Are Next

With Apple’s acquisition of music site Lala in December, it became clear that the company would leverage iTunes to potentially upgrade users to a cloud music service (thus freeing the company from device and region limitations) with speculation of a subscription-based model soon to follow. This would be an aggressive attack on, among others, Amazon. rumours suggest that Google is interested in stepping into this ring as well, by acquiring Los Angeles-based Catch Media. Catch offers technology that audits and routes digital media across various platforms, possibly allowing Android users access to their iTunes. If that were to happen, it would be a huge win for Google handheld devices.

Apple Winning Programming Price Wars As CBS Concedes

Apple is reportedly thinking about lowering the cost of iTunes videos for the iPad in a likely effort to spur sales. Apple has 120 million active iTunes accounts with credit cards on file, so it has major leverage here. And now, CBS could be playing ball. During the company’s recent earnings call, CEO Les Moonves said the broadcaster will mark down the price of some of its shows from $1.99 to $0.99. While iTunes video sales don’t generate significant revenue for networks, they still have to be worried about cannibalising fees from syndication and DVD sales. Any kind of price cut would represent a victory for Apple.

We Could Soon Find Out How Green Apple Really Is

Apple is holding its annual shareholder meeting next week. One of the measures on the proxy ballot would force the company to publish a Sustainability report detailing target reductions in emissions of greenhouse gases and toxins, recycling and more — a report that competitors Dell, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard already publish. In the past, the Board of Directors has opposed initiatives that require the company to produce a Corporate Social Responsibility Report (CSR Report). However, the company could soon change its tune as Greenpeace has recently been vocal against the company for its “non-green” actions.



