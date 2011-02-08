THE APPLE INVESTOR: Verizon iPhone Pre-Order Stock Sells Out In A Day, Study Reports That Demand Will Continue

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



Illustration by Business Insider

AAPL Up Strong As Market Rises

Stocks are advancing in early trading, amidst a flurry of deals and earnings. Shares of AAPL are up about $5, or over 1%. Upcoming catalysts for the stock include news regarding Steve Jobs‘ health and return; the rumoured second quarter launch of the next generation iPad; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone sales updates on new carrier Verizon as well as the launch of the iPhone 5 anticipated this summer; new revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the continued evolution and adoption of Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Verizon Sells Out Of Entire iPhone 4 Pre-Order Stock In A Day (Various via iDygest)

Verizon declared that pre-sales of the iPhone 4 exceeded any other launch in the company’s history in just the first two hours. The long-awaited smartphone was made available to Verizon customers last Thursday. While actual numbers of handsets pre-ordered are in short supply, the carrier sold out of its entire pre-order stock in less than a day.

Day One, 44% Of Android Users Ready To Ditch Google For The iPhone (Fortune)

uSamp, a high-tech research firm, asked a sample of less than 750 AT&T and Verizon smartphone owners how likely they were to switch to Verizon’s version of the iPhone when it goes on sale this Thursday, day one. If the results are accurate, Research in Motion is in trouble and the run on Android phones could be about to hit a wall. Among RIM owners, 66% are very likely (32%) or somewhat likely (34%) to switch and among Android owners, 44% are either very likely (19%) or somewhat likely (25%). Considering the pre-orders have tanked the supply already, Apple (Foxconn) had better get cranking.

The iPhone And iPad Are Changing Our Reading behaviours (Read it Later)

Read It Later, an Instapaper-style platform for saving and tracking online reading, has released some interesting information. The iPhone graph (shown in the article) illustrates that really the smarphone is really a white-space device; provides productivity when there’s nothing else to do. The iPad graph (shown in the article) sees most of its activity later in the evening. And iPad users are apparently doing less reading on their computers during the day; meaning, users are saving reading for later.

Education Across The Nation Taking A Close Look At The iPad (Apple Insider)

Senator Tommie Williams says the Georgia legislature and educators are considering a proposal by Apple to replace printed books in schools. For $500 per child, Apple will give every child a Wi-Fi iPad as well as provide all the books on the system. This news comes as New York’s public schools have ordered 2,000 iPads, 200 public schools in Chicago have applied for iPad grants and the Virginia Department of Education is managing a $150,000 iPad initiative. Apple looking to regain the educational market a la the ’80s.

The Genius Recommendation Feature Is Now Mobile (The Unofficial Apple Weblog)

The desktop version of the iTunes Store has Genius recommendations, but the feature has been missing from the iPhone/iPod touch, until now. By tapping on the “More” tab users will be able to view recommendations for music, movies, and TV shows based on purchase history. It’s all an effort to get you to purchase more, consumer more which hits Apple’s growing music business.

Gruber Tears Into The Daily Saying He’s Done With It Until The Update (Daring Fireball)

The Daily, the much-anticipated iPad-only newspaper from News Corp. isn’t exactly off to a flying start. Many reviews range from so so to abominable. In fact, Apple guru, John Gruber, at Daring Fireball completely tore it a new one saying “Until I see an updated version of the app, I’m done with it.” Not exactly encouraging for the masses that will undoubtedly follow.

