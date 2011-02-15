THE APPLE INVESTOR: Competitors Will Have A Difficult Time Catching Up To iPad Sales

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up With Tech

Stocks opened down this morning after posting two straight weeks of gains that drove major indexes to new multi-year highs. Shares of AAPL, however, are up strong, much higher than the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts for the stock include news regarding Steve Jobs‘ health and return; the rumoured second quarter launch of the next generation iPad; monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone sales updates on new carrier Verizon as well as the launch of the iPhone 5 anticipated this summer; new revenue streams such as video, books and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the continued evolution and adoption of Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

iPad So Far Ahead And Will Sell Over 33 Million Units This Year Says Analyst (AppleInsider)

Apple has taken a significant lead in the corporate world with the success of its iPad tablet, according to Barclays analyst Ben Reitzes. He predicts the company will sell 33.7 million iPads this year and is “running far ahead of its tablet competition and it’s their game to lose.” Even before Apple debuts its second-generation iPad this year, some are predicting tablet sales to be so heavily dominated by the iPad that competitors will have an almost impossible challenge trying to catch up.

Sony Looking To Abandon iTunes As It Launches Own Music Platform (AdAge)

Sony executive Michael Ephraim says that music publishers are starting to look for alternatives to iTunes, including Sony’s games and own soon-to-be launched Music Unlimited; an online music streaming service that will also bring PlayStation titles to mobile platforms starting with Android. Nothing like a fresh round of gripes from the music industry against Apple’s dominant digital delivery platform. Good luck with that. Matt Rosoff at Business Insider agrees it would be suicide.

Nokia And Microsoft Team Up To Take On Apple And Google (Various via iDygest)

Nokia will adopt Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 as its primary smartphone strategy in attempts to compete with the gaining strength of both Apple and Google. Nokia will try and stem market share loses while Microsoft will hope the alliance with the world’s largest mobile phone maker will catapult it from the rear of the smartphone market.

Steve Jobs Still Very Much Involved From Home (Wall Street Journal)

What, you thought he’d sit idly by? Steve Jobs is still closely involved in running Apple and the company’s product development programs (next iPhone and iPad models), taking business meetings at home and over the phone. Day to day operations inside the company remain unchanged, with Tim Cook taking over the reins in the same fashion as during Jobs’ previous medical leaves. Read more at Business Insider.

iPhone Dominating Small Business Use (AppleInsider)

According to a new study of a quarter million business email users, 48.5% of small business users are accessing work email with iPhones making it the most popular smartphone for small and medium sized business employees according to Intermedia, the world’s largest provider of hosted Microsoft Exchange email services (oh the irony). Second place is Blackberry with 25% and coming in third was Android at 12.8%.

MacBook Air Update Planned For June With Intel’s Sandy Bridge Processor (Various via iDygest)

Thinking about buying a MacBook Air? Better wait. Apple plans to update its recently redesigned MacBook Air line with Intel’s latest-generation Sandy Bridge processor in June. At a time when notebook sales are flat or declining, Apple is increasing (in some cases doubling) orders for new MacBooks from its suppliers to keep up with demand. The chipset is rumoured to already be part of a new MacBook Pro that people are expecting to be released any day now. I would be shocked if it would ship with Intel’s billion dollar mistake, the Intel 6 support chip, but something to consider.

The iPad Won’t Help You Get A Date Tonight (Retrevo)

Happy Valentine’s Day. The iPad is getting rave reviews, but it might not be enough of a lure to land you a date. It looks like you’ll have to try harder to impress your favourite somebody, and do something other than just carry your iPad around in public. According to Retrevo’s Gadgetology Report, using an iPad doesn’t exactly make the opposite sex swoon. Only 36% of men are attracted to a woman because of her iPad, versus 42% who like a woman reading a book.

