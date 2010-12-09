THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Is The Largest Mobile PC Vendor In U.S. If The iPad Counts

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Up With A Mixed Market

Stocks are mixed today as investors continued to size up the President’s compromise to extend tax cuts for two years. Shares of AAPL are up modestly with the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of the new Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 15x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Next Generation iPad Coming In Feb (Digitimes)

The next version of iPad is reportedly expected to ship as soon as the end of February. Component makers in Taiwan say Foxconn has been notified that it should be ready to ship 400,000 to 600,000 units of the next version of iPad in the next 100 days. Apple had originally expected to begin mass production of the unofficially dubbed iPad 2 in January, but Apple postponed that schedule because the device’s firmware is still undergoing testing. Read more at Business Insider.

Fios And On-Demand Coming To iPad Early 2011 (The Unofficial Apple Weblog)

FiOS TV access should reach Mac and iOS devices sometime in early 2011, says Verizon’s director of consumer product development, Joe Ambeault. The service is meant for existing FiOS TV subscribers and will require home Verizon Internet access to authenticate a device. The company is also working on iOS support for a video-on-demand service. This follows Comcast’s announcement offering customers its Xfinity Remote app.

Apple Dethrones Nokia As Top Smartphone In Australia (The Sydney Morning Herald)

Apple has overtaken Nokia to be the number one smartphone vendor in Australia. Apple now accounts for 36.5% of the smartphone market versus Nokia’s 30.5% share. Nokia is still the top overall mobile phone maker with 37.6% of the total market, but Apple has supplanted Nokia in smartphones three years after the iPhone’s Australian release. The future will likely remain competitive in the smartphone market since Android’s market share is currently growing faster than Apple’s.

Apple Is The Largest Mobile PC Vendor In U.S. If iPad Included (DisplaySearch)

If the iPad is considered a mobile PC, then Apple is now the top mobile PC vendor in the U.S. and the third largest in the world, according DisplaySearch. During the third quarter, Apple was able to grab a 12.4% of mobile PC shipments around the world, with the iPad accounting for two-thirds (8%) of those devices. Of course, some may disagree with DisplaySearch’s classification of the iPad. According to IDC, excluding the iPad, Apple is the third largest overall PC vendor in the U.S. behind Hewlett-Packard and Dell.

Apple Product Shortages In China (Forbes)

Ticonderoga Securities analyst Brian White says stronger than expected demand for the iPhone 4 in China has lead to long wait times for the device. He believes China Unicom is unable to fulfil a third of its pre-orders due to heavy demand, and customers must wait up to two months for Apple’s phone. There are also shortages of the 11-inch MacBook Air and some versions of the iPad. No wonder people are smuggling products in the country.

Apple Asked To Pay Up For Improvements As Data Floods European Networks (Bloomberg)

Apple, Google and Facebook need to pitch in to help pay for the billions of dollars of network investments needed for their bandwidth-hogging services, European phone operators say. As mobile and Web companies add videos, music and games, operators including France Telecom, Telecom Italia and Vodafone want a new deal that would require content providers like Apple and Google to pay fees linked to usage. Apple should stipulate that their contribution only goes to improving the network performance for Apple product users and not patent infringing competitors. Otherwise, let the market sort itself out.

