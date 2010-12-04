THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Looking To Control The Enterprise And Console Gaming Markets

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Off As Market Finds Footing

Stocks were slightly lower Friday after an unexpected increase in the U.S. unemployment rate and slower than expected job growth. Shares of AAPL are off 200 basis-points, more than the broader tech sector. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of refreshed Apple TV. AAPL trades at 15x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Analyst Ups iPad Estimates On Holiday Checks With Sales Channels (The Street)

Based on early holiday checks with sales channels, Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley boosted his projection for year-end quarter iPad units by 26% to 6.3 million. He believes that Apple will maintain both market and profit share leadership. This prediction is in contrast with Ashok Kumar, an analyst for Rodman & Renshaw, who, last month, said he believes that holiday iPad sales would fall short of projections at 5 million units. Walkley also believes that the iPhone 4 is having a strong quarter.

Apple Making Big Push Into The Enterprise, Likely At The Expense Of RIM And Microsoft (MacApper)

Apple is making a strong push in the enterprise. Bank of America and Citigroup are both considering ditching the Blackberry standard in favour of the iPhone. Adding yet another possible takeover in the enterprise for Apple and the iOS platform would be big bank JP Morgan Chase & Co. as they are taking a keen interest in Apple’s iPad. They are currently testing the effectiveness in productivity quality and quantity in a pilot study. Business Insider reports that Old Navy is also testing the iPad as a point-of-service tool. Learn more about how people are using the iPad.

Apple To Take Control Of Console Gaming Market With AppleTV Apps (9To5Mac)

Apple and / or its developers could seize the console gaming market when it introduces application support to the Apple TV. That’s according to market gaming leader, Electronic Arts’ vice president Eric Soderlund. There’s growing feeling Apple could get into the console gaming market pretty easily. In October, Nintendo’s U.S. business Reggie Fils-Aime warned that Apple is a bigger threat to Nintendo than Microsoft.

Apple Doesn’t Care About Market Share, It Cares About Profits (Forbes)

No matter how the quarterly mobile phone shipment rankings shift, Apple will stay on top, at least in some respects. Avi Greengart, the Research Director for Consumer Devices at Current Analysis, believes Apple is fine with Google ‘beating’ it in market share as long as the company can roll up the lion’s share of industry profits. Apple wins the real game among handset vendors, which is making money. A similar strategy we’ve seen with the MacBook.

Apple iOS Operating System Internet Market Share Up Triple Digits Year-Over-Year (NetApplications)

NetApplications’ November operating systems report doesn’t seem much different from last year. But when you take a closer look the most striking is the growth of Apple’s iOS. It now accounts for 1.36% of global Internet traffic according up 216% year-over-year. Android still trails at 0.31%, but its percentage increase is off the charts.

Willard And Cramer Add To The App Market Hype (MarketWatch)

Cody Willard at MarketWatch is touting the application market once again. This time he has the support of Jim Cramer who last night tweeted, “Willard gets the App Store revolution that I have talked about…” He believes the app market will be the biggest revolution since the Internet bubble in the 90s. Willard also has a report out appropriately entitled, Cody Willard’s 50 Stocks for the App Revolution. Of course the report will cost you something; he’s willing to profit on the “revolution” as well.

