THE APPLE INVESTOR: iPhone 4's Antennagate Named The Biggest Tech Fail Of 2010

AAPL Up As Market Nears New Year

Stocks are up marginally on light volume as investors await the New Year. Shares of AAPL are up with the NASDAQ. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of the new Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 15x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

Antennagate Named CNN’s Biggest Tech Failure Of 2010 (CNN)

CNN named the biggest tech fail of 2010: iPhone 4 Antennagate. The Grip of Death was a big glitch in the iPhone 4 rollout. First Apple said the problem didn’t exist. Then they said it was a software issue. Then they kind-of admitted it existed and gave away free cases to help. Then, they said it doesn’t really exist anymore and stopped giving away the bumpers. Months later, the problem is all but forgotten and the phones show no sign of dipping in popularity. FAIL in this case, is a pretty relative term. Other failures, Microsoft Kin and Google’s Nexus One and iTunes Ping.

Apple’s iPhone Is Not Falling Behind (The Motley Fool)

One of the key areas pointed out by investors who feel Apple’s valuation has become overheated is the iPhone’s slowing market share growth rate. According to Gartner, the iPhone market share fell to 16.7% from 17.1% year over year in the third quarter while Android boomed. However, not only is Apple’s average selling price 2 – 3x as large as its key rivals, that the lead is expanding. In terms of revenue, some would argue a more important metric than units, Apple still dominates.

Trader Tells CNBC’s Fast Money The Nasdaq Is Way Ahead Of Itself (CNBC)

Shares of Apple led the tech rally earlier this year, with the stock hitting record high after record high. But, recently, Apple has lagged broader tech. Trader Steve Cortes of Veracruz is worried. “Together Apple and Google make up 25% of the Nasdaq 100, and together they’re sideways. However the broad Nasdaq is up 7% over the same time and historically that relationship is unsustainable.” In other words, either Apple and Google are lagging and will play catch up or the Nasdaq is ahead of itself.

iPad Shipments Estimated To Be As Large As 66 Million For 2011 (DigiTimes)

iPad shipments will be 66.38 million in 2011, based in part on reports from suppliers, or 50% more than most other estimates, according to DigiTimes. A big reason which would make sense to us is that building components for tablets is new and hard and that only Apple has the economies of scale with its suppliers to build great tablets, and so other manufacturers won’t be able to compete on price like they do on PCs and smartphones. And there’s no denying that the tablet market is red hot. Read more at Business Insider.

Apple And Four Developers Hit With Fraud And Privacy Lawsuit (The Wall Street Journal)

Apple and four app developers (Pandora, Dictionary.com, The Weather Channel and Backflip Studios) have been hit with a lawsuit that alleges violations of computer fraud and privacy laws by allowing ad networks to access users’ personal information. Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry at Business Insider believes the whole thing is bogus.

