THE APPLE INVESTOR: Apple Products Are Two Of The Top Three Gadgets For 2010

AAPL Off With Market

Stock indexes are falling as China raised interest rates over the weekend to combat rising inflation. Shares of AAPL are off 50 basis-points as well, although not as battered as the rest of tech. Upcoming catalysts for Apple include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); holiday iPhone and iPad sales updates and carrier expansion (Verizon); new content revenue streams such as video, books, newspapers and social (Ping); moving iTunes into the cloud; and the uptake of the new Apple TV. Shares of Apple trade at 15x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).Apple Increases First Quarter iPhone Order (DigiTimes)

Apple is telling component suppliers it wants 20-21 million iPhones for the first quarter of 2011, an increase over the company’s original request of 19 million phones. That’s a big order. Shipments don’t equal sales, so it’s not a perfect comparison, but for some context, Apple sold 14.1 million in the third quarter and Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray has a conservative estimates of 12 million iPhones for the first quarter. Of the phones Apple is ordering, 5-6 million are CDMA based, which means they could run on Verizon’s network. Read more from Jay Yarow at Business Insider.

Mark Who? The Financial Times Names Steve Jobs Person Of The Year (The Financial Times)

The Financial Times has handed its Person of the Year crown to Steve Jobs siting his year’s unveiling of the iPad “capped the most remarkable comeback in modern business history.” Apple’s Jobs-led bounce-back from its near demise in the ’90s, as well as the visionary leader’s perseverance through his recent struggles with cancer. In terms of Silicon Valley lore, Jobs now shares the stage with no one. The icing on the cake for 2010 was the realisation of a personal dream for Jobs, the featuring of The Beatles on iTunes.

Apple Takes Two Of The Top Three Gadget Spots For 2010, According To Mossberger (All Things Digital)

Taking Walt Mossberger’s, technology axe from The Wall Street Journal, top spot on the gadget front this year was none other than Apple’s iPad. For a 1.0 product, the iPad was amazing. With the new iOS 4.2 operating system and its huge selection of apps, the iPad continues to stay ahead of the competition. Second were 4G networks. Tied for third were the Samsung Galaxy S and the Apple iPhone 4. Despite no longer being the only game in town and all the initial controversy over its antenna, the iPhone 4 is still the best overall smartphone, according to Walt.

Patent Turns Up To Fix Antenna Problem (Patently Apple)

Remember Antennagate? A recently discovered Apple patent application dated from June 2009 suggests Apple may build future devices with an antenna housed directly underneath the familiar Apple logo. The Apple logo is going to be on the iPhone or MacBook anyway, so why not stick an antenna underneath it? This internal design would bring the antenna close to the surface without increasing the risk of accidental contact from your hand or any other interfering material.

Google TV’s Challenge Of Apple TV Fell Flat In 2011 (AppleInsider)

Logitech’s supplier, Gigabyte Technology, is reportedly noting a hit on its revenues from the suspension of Google TV. The delay was intended to let Google refine the software which is anticipated for late February or March at the earliest. Sony has already slashed the price of its own Google TV product, signaling that sales were not going as well as expected amid less than charitable reviews. Meanwhile, Apple shipped it’s 1 millionth Apple TV last week.

Mac App Store Like iTunes But Better For Across Device Software Downloads (The New York Times)

Apple has announced that its Mac App Store will open for business on January 6. Don’t they have iTunes? Yes, but it will be different. Apple won’t just a broker for phone apps, but for all of the software you might want to use on your computer. Instead of buying something like Quicken or Photoshop at a brick-and-mortar store or from the developer’s Web site, you might get it through the App Store. The advantage to the buyer is single click downloads and installs with semi-automatic updates and the software will be licensed for use on all of your Apple devices.

Put Your Money In Apple Over Gold To Create Actual Wealth (The Motley Fool)

Chris Baines at The Motley Fool would rather investors put their money into Apple than into gold. Why? Because gold is a commodity and, to a certain extent, commodities are like Ponzi schemes. They partake in no real business activity and have no cash-flow. I would argue that many investors have made fortunes off of gold. But to Chris’ point, no wealth was created by the actual investment. Whatever was earned above inflation is not real.

