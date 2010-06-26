THE APPLE INVESTOR: Bearish Technicals Building Despite iPhone 4 Craze

The Apple Investor is a daily report from SAI. Sign up here to receive it by email.



AAPL Sells Off As GDP Is Revised Down

Apple stock has been selling off since reaching new highs on Wednesday. Future catalysts – monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPad and iPhone 4 sales updates; and June quarter earnings (likely the third week in July). AAPL trades at 23x estimated fiscal-year 2010 EPS and 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.

Wall Street realising The Power Of The iPhone (Piper Jaffray, Oppenheimer)

With the iPhone 4 theoretically on shelves, analysts sing its praises.

Gene Munster spoke with over 600 people in line for the iPhone 4 in San Francisco, Minneapolis, and New York. He concludes that 77% of new iPhone buyers are existing iPhone owners (upgrades) compared to 56% in 2009 and 38% in 2008. Apple is effectively building a recurring revenue stream from a growing base of iPhone users who upgrade to the newest version every year or two. He maintains his Overweight rating and price-target of $351.

Yesterday, Michael Suh at Oppenheimer surveyed nearly 175 iPhone 4 buyers about their purchase. In sum, he suggests that Apple continues to capture the attention and catalyze the passions of the American consumer in an unprecedented way. He is raising his iPhone and iPad unit forecasts and increasing his fiscal year 2010 and 2011 EPS estimates. His price-target goes from $320 to $345.

Daily Trader: AAPL Showing Technical Warning Signs (MarketWatch)

Invest, according to the fundamentals, but respect the technicals – even for Apple. There are some technical signals warning investors that they should stop buying AAPL. One “bearish engulfing” reversal pattern is rare, but AAPL created two this week. Some of the underlying technicals are also showing signs that the uptrend has tired. Key levels to watch include the June lows around $242 as well as the May 31 low of $231.

Apples For Thought (Various)

There have been some great articles of late about how Apple is changing computing. Chris Dorr says that Apple has finally created a user experience that is actually human; pointing and getting what you want. He believes this is one of the central reasons the iPad is so successful. David Troy argues that Apple has fundamentally shifted the way we interact with computing. He believes that by allowing people to interact with the world using two hands, the iPad will extend the range and the reach of computing to places we haven’t yet conceived. UX Hero suggests that, while many early critics slammed the iPad as not being a computing device for creating, looking at Pages versus Word side-by-side actually highlights the difference between software for creating (Pages) and software about creating (Word).

iPhone 4: Trouble In River City? (Business Insider)

The second coming has arrived and now the backlash begins. Users are complaining about everything from poor reception to yellow spots on the screen. to the OS being buggy. Apple likely sold about 1 million units yesterday, so obviously these whines are falling on deaf ears.

