THE APPLE INVESTOR: Torch Has Nothin' On The iPhone But Apple May Be Too Reliant On The Latter

AAPL Sliding In Up Market

Despite private employment showing a modest pickup in hiring, shares of AAPL are trading sideways. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV. AAPL trades at 14x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow.Apple Too Reliant On The iPhone (BoomBustBlog)

Reggie Middleton talks about just how vulnerable Apple is to either a compression of margin on the iPhone or a slowdown in sales. The iPhone represents 45% of the revenues, however it is responsible for about 70% of the profits. He believes Apple has become too reliant on the iPhone and that the iPad will face competition at an earlier stage than the iPhone experienced. The saving grace is that the smartphone and portable computing market will grow quite quickly.

Research In Motion’s New Torch Won’t Impact iPhone Sales (CNBC)

Tavis McCourt, analyst at Morgan Keegan, talks on Fast Money about Research in Motion’s new phone, the Torch. Does it have enough bells and whistles to compete with Apple’s iPhone? Tavis doubts it will have a direct impact on iPhone sales given Apple’s unique user base. He believes the smartphone makers that are more at risk are LG and Samsung, given the higher price points.

Five Apple Charts: Food For Thought (Forbes)

A few Apple charts you can’t live without (some of which we have as well). Some interesting tidbits: Apple’s inclusion of long-term securities in cash, if excluded Apple’s cash has been declining since 2008. Pure play smartphone vendors (HTC, Apple and RIM) are growing rapidly and capturing most of the profits. Apple’s price minus cash holdings to earnings ratio is approaching historic lows (15x) and shows no consideration for 75% average earnings growth since then.

Microsoft Should Not Compete With The iPad For The Consumer (Forbes)

There’s no way Microsoft’s tablet is an iPad killer. Windows 7 is designed for someone sitting at a desk with a mouse and keyboard. Microsoft can succeed in the tablet arena but not by competing directly with the iPad. It needs to play to its own strengths and that is in the enterprise.

Jim Cramer Has No Idea What To Do With Apple Stock (CNBC)

Good stocks are getting pounded in this volatile and unforgiving market. But you can’t ignore the charts, says Jim Cramer, long time Apple lover. Apple is getting hammered by the technicals. But Apple might be headed for something big soon; which direction is anyone’s guess. There is a bullish pennant pattern building, but Apple right now is at the top of that, which isn’t a great sign. It’s actually a sign to sell. Basically, the stock is confused and Jim Cramer is throwing up his arms. Long term however, he’s a buyer.

Daily Trader: An ETF For All Smartphone Seasons (The Street)

One of the safer ways to play the smartphone wars is to pick a fund that adequately covers a wide variety of products allowing fund performance to be linked to the flourishing smartphone sector as a whole. One option would be to play iShares S&P North American Technology-Multimedia Networking index Fund (IGN). Top five holdings are Juniper Networks, Motorola, Qualcomm, Cisco and Research in Motion.

