THE APPLE INVESTOR: Here Come Smaller Nanos And 3G iPod Touches

AAPL Up As Market Slides

Stocks are kicking off the week to the downside as shares of AAPL buck the trend up almost 1.5% in early trading. Future catalysts for Apple stock include monthly NPD data (Mac / iPod business); iPhone unit updates and AT&T exclusivity expiration; iPad shipment ramp and international expansion; new content revenue streams such as video and books; and possible entry into the TV market with a refresh of Apple TV (possible announcement mid-September). AAPL trades at 13x Enterprise Value / Trailing Twelve Months Free Cash Flow (incl. long-term marketable securities).

What Will Be Announced On The iTunes Front This Week? (CNet)

Many anticipate Apple to move iTunes into the cloud at some point or at least open a web-based store which would enable a MobileMe for music. Hosting and indexing iTunes Store content online may give Apple an advantage in search as well. With the iPod Touch, Apple has upgraded the device every year to almost match the most recent features of the iPhone. Nothing less is expected this year.

Anticipated Changes To The iPod Include A Smaller Nano And iPod Touch 3G (AppleInsider)

Apple is poised to introduce a radically redesigned iPod nano this week that is smaller in size while rumours pertaining to 3G-enabled iPod touches and a new version of iLife are also on the table. At a minimum, Apple is widely expected to introduce a fourth-generation, FaceTime-equipped iPod touch with front and rear facing cameras, as well as a Retina display.

Apple’s App Store Crosses The Quarter Million Mark (148App.biz)

Apple’s U.S. App Store crossed the 250,000 apps mark and now sports 252,894 since November 2008. Data from 148Apps.biz reveals that of the total apps, the majority were devoted to books followed by games, entertainment, education and lifestyle. The average overall price is $2.67 with 33% sold for $0.99. According to an analysis posted by Royal Pingdom, around 70% of the offerings on Apple’s store are paid apps compared with Google’ Android which has 34% as paid apps.

YouTube Pay-Per-View Going After iTunes Initially (The Financial Times)

YouTube is reportedly in negotiations with movie studios to offer pay-per-view videos by the end of the year. The move could make a lot of waves given YouTube’s reach. The biggest encroachment initially will be on Apple’s iTunes business. Will you rent a movie from iTunes or YouTube? It remains to be seen whether YouTube will have the library to battle Netflix, but Google will reportedly get releases as they go to DVD. Long-term, the cable industry may be in YouTube’s aim.

iPad Manufacturing Is Finally Catching Up With Demand (Fortune)

One hundred and 70 days after Apple began taking pre-orders for the iPad, supply has officially caught up to demand. Orders placed online now ship within 24 hours. Getting iPad production up to speed has been a long slow process; the company ran out of product the first weekend, the 3G launch was pushed back and international roll-out was postponed. If the company can just get the iPhone 4 caught up. There is currently a three-week wait online and a limited number at stores (in New York City) each day. Not to mention the white iPhone 4 still hasn’t shipped.

Daily Trader: ZAGG Incorporated Should Benefit From iPod Refresh (NASDAQ)

Apple’s sales affect the performance of peripheral stock plays. Purchases of expensive Apple products warrant purchases of items that will protect those investments. Micro-cap ($71 million) company ZAGG Incorporated makes protective coverings for electronic devices including iPods, iPhones, iPads, and global positioning systems. The company reported record second quarter revenue of $15.1 million, up 63% from $9.2 million year-over-year. Could be worth a look-see.

